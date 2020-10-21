World Series 2020: Rays vs. Dodgers Game 2 Pitching Preview, Predictions

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays' best chance to win one of the first three World Series games could come in Game 2.

They will send Blake Snell to the hill against a combination of pitchers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is trying to bridge the gap to Walker Buehler's Game 3 appearance in a likely showdown with Charlie Morton.

Dave Roberts' team employed a pitcher-by-committee approach in NLCS Game 7 that began with Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. The latter will open Game 2 with the former and others likely to follow.

May and Gonsolin allowed all three of the runs given up by the Dodgers Sunday, so that could open the door for the Rays' hitters to build an early lead for Snell.

Pitching Preview

Tampa Bay is using a more traditional approach to its pitching strategy by sending Snell to the hill for his fifth start of the postseason.

The left-handed ace opened the first three series but was not used Tuesday because he came back to pitch in ALCS Game 6.

Snell opened the postseason by conceding one hit in 5.2 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his four appearances.

In ALCS Game 6, the 27-year-old only lasted four innings, but he was fairly effective since he allowed two earned runs on three hits.

To remain on the mound for five or six innings, Snell needs to manage his pitch count better. He threw 105 pitches over five innings in ALCS Game 1 and was pulled after throwing 82 pitches in four frames in ALCS Game 6.

If he hurls five or six decent innings, the Rays could reward him with the lead, and he may set up the bullpen to shut down the Dodgers order.

Rays manager Kevin Cash did not call on any of his top relievers in Game 1. Diego Castillo, Nick Anderson, Pete Fairbanks and others should be fresh to go beyond the minimum of three batters faced if necessary.

The Dodgers will likely tap into their bullpen earlier since Gonsolin has not pitched more than five innings in a single postseason outing.

The right-hander was used as the first hurler out of the bullpen in NLCS Game 7. He walked three, allowed two hits and two earned runs in those two innings.

Gonsolin, 26, has the capabilities to outlast Snell, but he has not thrown more than five innings in over a month. He lasted six innings in his final regular-season appearance September 26.

If Roberts employs a similar strategy from the series-clinching win over Atlanta, we should see May by the third or fourth inning. He conceded four hits and two earned runs in his final three NLCS innings.

Los Angeles' wild card for Game 2 is Julio Urias, who could be used to back up Gonsolin and May as early as the fourth inning.

However, Roberts may want to use the Mexican as his Game 4 starter since the left-hander allowed a single earned run in 16 NLCS innings.

Prediction

Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 3

Tampa Bay has enough firepower in its order to chase Gonsolin and May from the game in the first four frames.

On Sunday, the Braves needed three batters to push across their first run of Game 7 against May. They used a second-inning home run and had three batters reach base to start to chase Gonsolin.

To challenge the pair of right-handers, the Rays need to be more patient at the dish. Randy Arozarena drew the team's only walk Tuesday.

If that plate discipline carries over through the rest of the lineup, the Rays could find themselves in more favorable counts and run-scoring opportunities.

The American League champion could also be in a better position to hit home runs with Austin Meadows and Ji-Man Choi likely inserted back into the lineup for the left-versus-right matchup.

Meadows and Choi combined for five long balls and 10 RBI in the postseason. They should surround Arozarena with power threats that force the Los Angeles pitchers to throw to the team's top slugger, instead of pitching around him.

The Dodgers can hurt any pitcher with the long ball, but Snell has not allowed many home runs since the start of September.

The southpaw allowed three home runs over 21.1 September innings, and Houston produced a single dinger against him in the ALCS. The New York Yankees were the only team to hit multiple home runs off Snell in a postseason start in ALDS Game 1.

If Snell turns in a quality start, the Rays could lean on Castillo, Anderson and Fairbanks to slam the door shut on the Dodgers' lineup in the latter innings.

If that strategy plays out in the Rays' favor, they could level the series and hope Morton pitches at the same high level as Buehler in a Game 3 that could shift the momentum of the series.

