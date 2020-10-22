    Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown plays against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

    We've all seen it before.

    Two teams in your fantasy league are nearly identical in total points scored for the year, but one team is 5-1 on the season and another is 2-4. A deeper dive shows that Team 1 has had the lowest points scored against them, while Team 2 has had the most scored against them. Had they played head-to-head all season, the two teams would each be 3-3. 

    What's the point of this hypothetical? 

    Well, some things are out of your control in fantasy football. But most things you have some say over. How you draft, who you prioritize on the waiver wire and the trades you make are on you. Maximizing value in a trade can be the difference between missing the playoffs and winning your league. 

    That's where we come in to help with the weekly trade fantasy chart. Below, you'll find a resource to help you best judge your players' values and the value of players you are targeting in trades. The chart is made with PPR scoring in mind, and any players not listed below have a trade value of one. 

    Happy trading, folks. May the fantasy points be with you!

                       

    Trade Value: 12

    1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

                         

    Trade Value: 11

    2. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    5. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

                        

    Trade Value: 10

    6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    7. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    9. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    10. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

    11. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

                          

    Trade Value: 9

    12. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    13. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    14. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    15. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    16. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    17. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    18. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    19. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

                       

    Trade Value: 8

    20. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    21. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    22. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    23. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    24. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    25. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    26. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    27. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    28. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

                        

    Trade Value: 7

    29. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    30. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    31. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    32. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    33. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

    34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

    35. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

    36. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    37. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

    38. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    39. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    40. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

                         
    Trade Value: 6

    41. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

    42. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons 

    43. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

    44. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

    45. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

    46. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

    47. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    48. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

    49. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    50. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

    51. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

                         

    Trade Value: 5

    52. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

    53. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

    54. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    55. James White, RB, New England Patriots

    56. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

    57. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

    58. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    59. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

    60. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Pistons

                          

    Trade Value: 4

    61. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    62. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    63. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    64. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    65. Keelan Cole Sr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    66. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

    67. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    68. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

    69. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

    70. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    71. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

                     

    Trade Value: 3

    72. Adam Humphries, WR, Tennessee Titans

    73. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

    74. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

    75. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    76. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    77. Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    78. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

    79. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

    80. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    81. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

    82. Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    83. Devonta Freeman, RB, New York Giants

    84. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    85. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    86. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

    87. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

    88. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots

    89. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

                      

    Trade Value: 2

    90. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    91. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

    92. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

    93. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    94. Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers

    95. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Rams

    96. Jimmy Graham, TE, Chicago Bears

    97. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

    98. Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis Colts

    99. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    100. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

                       

    Trying to accurately determine the trade value of running backs at the moment is a headache.

    When will players like Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Miles Sanders be healthy? How much of a platoon will we see in Denver between Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay? Ronald Jones II is balling right now, but will a healthy Leonard Fournette eat into his workload? And how much will the signing of Le'Veon Bell hurt Clyde Edwards-Helaire's production, if at all? 

    Wouldn't we all love definitive answers to those questions? Granted, some of them are easier from a trade perspective to analyze. There's really no reason to even consider trading McCaffrey, ever, given how prolific he is in fantasy. Cook and Sanders are each easy RB1s when healthy, and those types of players are hard to come by. Don't trade either. 

    Edwards-Helaire is a better player than Bell. Maybe his value takes a slight hit, but he'll still be a fantasy starter. Gordon and Lindsay's situation, admittedly, is a bit more muddled, though it seems likely they'll hurt each other's value. If you have to choose between one, Gordon is the player you'd want. His window as a sell-high candidate might be past, however. Though if you are solid at running back, don't be afraid to dangle him on the market. 

    Maybe a player like Jones is worth selling high on if you believe the Bucs will go back to a timeshare at some point. These are some of the packages you might be able to get:

    • Kyler Murray and Jimmy Graham
    • Devin Singletary and Carson Wentz
    • Chase Claypool and Noah Fant
    • Aaron Rodgers and Brandin Cooks

    I'd probably stick with Jones, however, unless someone is willing to overpay for him. In the past three weeks, he's rushed 60 times for 320 yards and two scores, adding 11 receptions for 45 yards. It's the best stretch of his career, and Tampa would be unwise to turn away from the hot hand. Unless you are getting RB1 prices in a trade offer, roll with Jones. 

    Now's a great time to buy low on Carson Wentz. Against two of the stingier fantasy defenses, the Pittsburgh Steelers (15.2 fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks per week, 11th best in the NFL) and the Baltimore Ravens (15.1, 10th), he posted a 17-point game and a 29-point game in standard-scoring leagues

    OK, so what? One decent game, one really good game. 

    But consider the circumstances. He's doing this with a makeshift offensive line, beat up wide receivers and Zach Ertz in the middle of a down year. In some ways, things only get rougher with Sanders and Ertz out injured. But with DeSean Jackson and Lane Johnson expected to return to the lineup on Thursday, and players such as Dallas Goedert and Jalen Reagor expected to eventually return as well, Wentz should have more weapons available and offensive starters available in the coming weeks. 

    Last season, with similar injury issues and a lack of compelling wideouts, Wentz still finished 10th among fantasy quarterbacks. This year, he's currently...10th. There's a good chance you can get him at QB2 prices. It's a trade on the margins, no doubt, but one worth considering if you need an upgrade at quarterback but don't want to spend big. 

    Finally, here comes A.J. Brown. The Tennessee Titans wideout looked like a good bet coming into the season to take a big jump in 2020, though injuries derailed those plans temporarily. But he's back, and he's balling, with 12 receptions for 138 yards and three scores in the past two games. That level of touchdown progression will regress, but his 16 targets in the two games are a great sign. 

    Yes, that's without Corey Davis in the lineup. Big deal. Brown is clearly the better player and proved it last season as a rookie: 

    • Brown: 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 targets in 16 games. 
    • Davis: 43 receptions for 601 yards and two scores on 69 targets in 15 games. 

    Brown is a player who has proved he'll make the most of his targets and opportunities. Last year he saw just 5.2 targets per game. This year, he's gotten eight targets per contest across three games. Brown has jumped way up this list, but given his talent level, current production, increase in targets and Ryan Tannehill's strong play in general, he's a buy-low candidate, not a sell-high option. 

    He's a player who could very well end the season as a surprise WR1. 

