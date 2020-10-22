Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

We've all seen it before.

Two teams in your fantasy league are nearly identical in total points scored for the year, but one team is 5-1 on the season and another is 2-4. A deeper dive shows that Team 1 has had the lowest points scored against them, while Team 2 has had the most scored against them. Had they played head-to-head all season, the two teams would each be 3-3.

What's the point of this hypothetical?

Well, some things are out of your control in fantasy football. But most things you have some say over. How you draft, who you prioritize on the waiver wire and the trades you make are on you. Maximizing value in a trade can be the difference between missing the playoffs and winning your league.

That's where we come in to help with the weekly trade fantasy chart. Below, you'll find a resource to help you best judge your players' values and the value of players you are targeting in trades. The chart is made with PPR scoring in mind, and any players not listed below have a trade value of one.

Happy trading, folks. May the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 12

1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Trade Value: 11

2. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Trade Value: 10

6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

7. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

9. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

10. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

11. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trade Value: 9

12. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

13. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

14. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

15. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

16. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

17. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

19. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Trade Value: 8

20. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

21. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

23. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

24. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

25. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

26. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

27. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Trade Value: 7

29. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

30. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

31. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

32. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

33. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

35. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

36. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

37. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

38. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

39. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

40. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks



Trade Value: 6

41. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

42. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

43. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

44. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

45. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

46. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

47. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

48. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

49. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

50. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

51. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

Trade Value: 5

52. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

53. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

54. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

55. James White, RB, New England Patriots

56. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

57. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

58. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

59. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

60. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Pistons

Trade Value: 4

61. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

62. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

63. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

64. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

65. Keelan Cole Sr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

67. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

68. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

69. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

70. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

71. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

Trade Value: 3

72. Adam Humphries, WR, Tennessee Titans

73. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

74. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

75. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

76. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

77. Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

78. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

79. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

80. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

81. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

82. Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

83. Devonta Freeman, RB, New York Giants

84. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

85. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

86. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

87. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

88. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots

89. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Trade Value: 2

90. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

91. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

92. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

93. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

94. Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers

95. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Rams

96. Jimmy Graham, TE, Chicago Bears

97. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

98. Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis Colts

99. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

100. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Trying to accurately determine the trade value of running backs at the moment is a headache.

When will players like Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Miles Sanders be healthy? How much of a platoon will we see in Denver between Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay? Ronald Jones II is balling right now, but will a healthy Leonard Fournette eat into his workload? And how much will the signing of Le'Veon Bell hurt Clyde Edwards-Helaire's production, if at all?

Wouldn't we all love definitive answers to those questions? Granted, some of them are easier from a trade perspective to analyze. There's really no reason to even consider trading McCaffrey, ever, given how prolific he is in fantasy. Cook and Sanders are each easy RB1s when healthy, and those types of players are hard to come by. Don't trade either.

Edwards-Helaire is a better player than Bell. Maybe his value takes a slight hit, but he'll still be a fantasy starter. Gordon and Lindsay's situation, admittedly, is a bit more muddled, though it seems likely they'll hurt each other's value. If you have to choose between one, Gordon is the player you'd want. His window as a sell-high candidate might be past, however. Though if you are solid at running back, don't be afraid to dangle him on the market.

Maybe a player like Jones is worth selling high on if you believe the Bucs will go back to a timeshare at some point. These are some of the packages you might be able to get:

Kyler Murray and Jimmy Graham

Murray and Jimmy Graham Devin Singletary and Carson Wentz

Chase Claypool and Noah Fant

and Noah Aaron Rodgers and Brandin Cooks

I'd probably stick with Jones, however, unless someone is willing to overpay for him. In the past three weeks, he's rushed 60 times for 320 yards and two scores, adding 11 receptions for 45 yards. It's the best stretch of his career, and Tampa would be unwise to turn away from the hot hand. Unless you are getting RB1 prices in a trade offer, roll with Jones.

Now's a great time to buy low on Carson Wentz. Against two of the stingier fantasy defenses, the Pittsburgh Steelers (15.2 fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks per week, 11th best in the NFL) and the Baltimore Ravens (15.1, 10th), he posted a 17-point game and a 29-point game in standard-scoring leagues.

OK, so what? One decent game, one really good game.

But consider the circumstances. He's doing this with a makeshift offensive line, beat up wide receivers and Zach Ertz in the middle of a down year. In some ways, things only get rougher with Sanders and Ertz out injured. But with DeSean Jackson and Lane Johnson expected to return to the lineup on Thursday, and players such as Dallas Goedert and Jalen Reagor expected to eventually return as well, Wentz should have more weapons available and offensive starters available in the coming weeks.

Last season, with similar injury issues and a lack of compelling wideouts, Wentz still finished 10th among fantasy quarterbacks. This year, he's currently...10th. There's a good chance you can get him at QB2 prices. It's a trade on the margins, no doubt, but one worth considering if you need an upgrade at quarterback but don't want to spend big.

Finally, here comes A.J. Brown. The Tennessee Titans wideout looked like a good bet coming into the season to take a big jump in 2020, though injuries derailed those plans temporarily. But he's back, and he's balling, with 12 receptions for 138 yards and three scores in the past two games. That level of touchdown progression will regress, but his 16 targets in the two games are a great sign.

Yes, that's without Corey Davis in the lineup. Big deal. Brown is clearly the better player and proved it last season as a rookie:

Brown: 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 targets in 16 games.

Davis: 43 receptions for 601 yards and two scores on 69 targets in 15 games.

Brown is a player who has proved he'll make the most of his targets and opportunities. Last year he saw just 5.2 targets per game. This year, he's gotten eight targets per contest across three games. Brown has jumped way up this list, but given his talent level, current production, increase in targets and Ryan Tannehill's strong play in general, he's a buy-low candidate, not a sell-high option.

He's a player who could very well end the season as a surprise WR1.