NBA Draft 2020: Latest Expert Mocks for Top Available Prospects

Following a season of uncertainty that culminated in an NBA Finals at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, one sense of normalcy remains: The NBA draft will largely define the offseason.

While the 2020 class may not be deep, some teams will land franchise cornerstones who help them battle for titles for years to come. The biggest question now is who will go No. 1 overall.

There is no surefire No. 1 pick like last year with Zion Williamson, so the latest expert mock drafts leading up to the Nov. 18 talent grab feature some variance at the top.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report (Oct. 21)

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball , PG, USA

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman , C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: Anthony Edwards, SG , Georgia

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija , SF, Israel



5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin , PF, Dayton

6. Orlando Magic (via trade): Tyrese Haliburton , PG, Iowa State

7. Portland Trail Blazers (via trade): Isaac Okoro , SF, Auburn

8. Boston Celtics (via trade): Onyeka Okongwu , C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Precious Achiuwa , PF, Memphis

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, France

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (Oct. 16)

1. Charlotte Hornets (via trade): Anthony Edwards, SG , Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (via trade): James Wiseman , C, Memphis

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija , SF, Israel

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin , PF, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton , PG, Iowa State

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, France

8. New York Knicks: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu , C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Aaron Nesmith , F, Vanderbilt

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports (Oct. 16)

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA

2. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG , Georgia

3. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman , C, Memphis

4. Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin , PF, Dayton

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija , SF, Israel

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu , C, USC

7. Detroit Pistons: Isaac Okoro , SF, Auburn

8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, France

9. Washington Wizards: Tyrese Haliburton , PG, Iowa State

10. Phoenix Suns: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer (Oct. 14)

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG , Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: Deni Avdija , SF, Israel

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA

4. Chicago Bulls: Killian Hayes, PG, France

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman , C, Memphis

6. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro , SF, Auburn

7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu , C, USC

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton , PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Obi Toppin , PF, Dayton

10. Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell , SF, Florida State

The lack of a consensus at the top likely means fans likely won't have to wait long for drama during the 2020 NBA draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves already have a big in Karl-Anthony Towns and may not draft James Wiseman as a result, but it would not be surprising to see them select LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards with that pick.

They may even trade it.

Ball would allow D'Angelo Russell to become more of a scorer than facilitator. The 19-year-old could also work in pick-and-pops with Towns and facilitate fast-break opportunities for the entire team.

Edwards would fit in perfectly alongside Russell and Towns as the key wing playmaker in a trio Minnesota can build around. His explosiveness with the ball in his hands and ability to finish at the rim would allow him to take advantage of the space created by defenders collapsing on Towns down low.

At No. 2, the biggest question is whether the Golden State Warriors will trade the pick.

Golden State is just one season removed from five straight NBA Finals trips and is still in win-now mode with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Moving the No. 2 pick could give the Warriors a veteran who is ready to step into pressure-packed playoff games while a rebuilding club uses the draft asset to bolster its future.

What the Warriors do with that pick could have a major impact on the loaded Western Conference race next season.