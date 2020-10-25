NBA Draft 2020: Predictions, Top Team Fits for Most Versatile Prospects in Class

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

What the 2020 NBA draft lacks in star power, it makes up for with versatility.

There are few big names in the class, with LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards among the only prospects likely to generate much excitement for fanbases. However, there are several players who can fill an immediate role in a rotation and are capable of helping out in a lot of different ways.

Even with relatively limited upside, these prospects could become extremely valuable for a contender, whether this season or down the line.

Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Although he might not be getting as much attention as other top players, Deni Avdija could end up being as good as anyone in the class.

The 6'9" prospect can be a guard or forward in the NBA thanks to his handling, passing and shooting ability. Maccabi Tel Aviv teammate Omri Casspi, who spent 10 years in the NBA before returning to Israel last season, was impressed by what he saw from the 19-year-old.

"He's a legit 6-foot-9. I think he feels himself as more of a wing. He wants to be a guy that makes plays," Casspi said of Avdija, per Grant Liffman of NBC Sports. "He can make plays from the four position, like a point-forward type game. I think he wants to be somewhere where he can be a little bit of a ball-handler, bring the ball up, running the offense."

Casspi added that the young player is "a much better defender than people think."

The shooting is sometimes inconsistent, but he did hit 35.3 percent of attempts from three-point range in the Israeli BSL last season. If he can solidify his shot, Avdija can become even more dangerous offensively.

In the meantime, he can remain a triple-double threat who can defend either forward spot.

This would be a perfect fit for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have quality backcourt scorers in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland but need players who can create offense for others.

Prediction: Cavaliers at No. 5 overall

Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Few college players have ever put up stats quite like Tyrese Haliburton when on the court.

The Iowa State guard averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in 22 appearances before a wrist injury ended his season. He is one of only five different players since 2000 to average 15-6-5-2, while Kris Dunn is the only other player to do it in a major conference.

Haliburton added to his production while shooting 41.9 percent from three-point range in 2019-20, totaling a 42.6 mark in his two-year college career.

The 20-year-old is a creative player who can contribute in a lot of ways, including both as a lead guard or off ball, while his defense should let him succeed in either role.

With good size at 6'5" and solid athleticism, there is no reason his success should stop when he gets to the next level.

The Detroit Pistons desperately need a point guard of the future and Haliburton can be that guy. If it doesn't work out, he can be a valuable 2 guard while pushing Luke Kennard to the wing.

Prediction: Pistons at No. 7 overall

Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

Sometimes college production tells a story, but sometimes the skill set is more important. Patrick Williams hopes to prove the latter true.

The forward averaged just 9.2 points per game at Florida State, hitting 32.0 percent of his shots from three-point range. Despite a relatively unspectacular college career, his physical tools can make the 19-year-old a lottery pick.

At 6'8" with a 6'11" wingspan and great athleticism, Williams is an ideal wing defender who can match up against players at both the 3 and the 4. In addition to his on-ball defense, his active hands make him a difference-maker on that end after averaging one block and one steal per game last season.

Meanwhile, the forward could be just scratching the surface of his offensive ability, which Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton has seen.

"He already has an NBA body. He shoots the three, he has a great pull-up, is extremely athletic and can finish at the rim," Hamilton said, per Jas Kang of SB Nation.

His ability to score at multiple levels gives him nearly as much upside as anyone in the class while his floor of an elite defender should still give him a long career. Being one of the youngest players in the draft also raises his ceiling.

The San Antonio Spurs missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 1997, but adding players like Williams will help the team get back on track.

Prediction: Spurs at No. 11 overall

Saddiq Bey, PF, Villanova

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Whether Saddiq Bey is taken in the lottery or goes later in the first round, he could be one of the best rookies in 2020-21.

The Villanova product is ready to contribute right away in virtually any situation with his ability to produce on both ends.

Bey is known as a 3-and-D prospect thanks to his on-ball ability from the post and his 45.1 percent shooting rate from beyond the arc last season, fourth-best in college basketball. The 6'8" forward can play the wing but is strong enough to match up with other power forwards in the NBA.

Adding in his hustle and rebounding ability, the 21-year-old is an appealing pick for contenders seeking an extra piece in the rotation.

Of course, this also sells him short with his ability to grow offensively.

In two years at Villanova, Bey spent time as a role player (fourth-leading scorer as a freshman) and as a go-to option (leading scorer as a sophomore). In both cases, he was an efficient scorer who could be productive in limited opportunities. He had at least a 120 offensive rating in both seasons, per Sports Reference.

His 16.1 points per game in 2019-20 featured a wide offensive skill set where he created opportunities for himself both in the post and the perimeter.

Limited athleticism will prevent Bey from becoming a star, but the Portland Trail Blazers need more players who can help on both ends of the court. This pick would be an important piece to help the team compete with the best in the Western Conference.

Prediction: Trail Blazers at No. 16 overall