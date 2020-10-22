Ranking the NFL's Top 7 Backfields of 2020 Season

0 of 8

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

For the NFL, it's not enough to examine the standings or the Super Bowl odds—fans and media members alike love to debate the top players at every position.

While ranking quarterbacks and pass-rushers can be straightforward, ranking backfields is trickier. There is usually more than one player carrying the load, and oftentimes, three or more guys are in the mix.

Factors like coaching, play-calling trends and player health also have to be considered, as the top-ranked teams in rushing don't necessarily have the best backfields.

So which teams have the best backfields six games into the season? We'll rank the top seven backfields based on the aforementioned factors along with productivity and depth.