Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Named Dolphins' Starting QB over Ryan Fitzpatrick

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Days after he made his NFL debut, the Miami Dolphins are making 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tagovailoa stepped onto the field for the first time in Sunday's 24-0 win over the New York Jets. He went 2-of-2 for nine yards.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

