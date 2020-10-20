    Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Named Dolphins' Starting QB over Ryan Fitzpatrick

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020
    Alerted 3m ago in the B/R App

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Days after he made his NFL debut, the Miami Dolphins are making 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    Tagovailoa stepped onto the field for the first time in Sunday's 24-0 win over the New York Jets. He went 2-of-2 for nine yards.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

