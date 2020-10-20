World Series 2020: Odds and Prop Bets Info for Rays vs. Dodgers Game 1

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow bring plenty of strikeout power to the mound for World Series Game 1, but they will have to earn each of the punch outs recorded at Globe Life Field Tuesday.

The over-under for both pitchers' strikeout total is 6.5, and while that may seem like an easily attainable total, it is hard to get seven batters out on strikes in the Fall Classic.

With two star pitchers on the hill, the game's over-under is set at 7.5. If you are undecided on the overall number of runs, you could turn to the individual team props.

Tampa Bay is not projected to push many runs across the plate Tuesday, but if you believe the Rays can score three times in nine innings, that prop could be your best bet of the evening.

World Series Game 1 Odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers (-182); Tampa Bay (+155)

Over/Under: 7.5

Run Line: Los Angeles Dodgers (-1.5; +117); Tampa Bay (+1.5; -139)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Prop Bets

Clayton Kershaw & Tyler Glasnow Under 6.5 Strikeouts

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Upon first glance, the strikeout props for the two starters does not seem hard to reach, but with the stakes higher, the difficulty will be raised.

In the 2019 World Series, each of Houston's first three starters recorded six strikeouts. Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg had seven punch outs in their outings for Washington.

In Game 1, Scherzer struck out the final batter of his five-inning outing to reach seven strikeouts. Strasburg produced the same result in the sixth frame of Game 2 to hit that total.

Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander only struck out six batters opposite Scherzer and Strasburg in those heavyweight matchups.

Kershaw is the only of the Game 1 starters to have World Series experience. In his five Fall Classic outings, he fanned an average of just over five batters.

In fact, the southpaw's only World Series performance with more than five strikeouts was his first appearance in Game 1 of the 2017 clash with Houston.

If you apply the Game 1 strikeout prop to Kershaw's last eight playoff starts, the over would have hit once. He had 13 strikeouts in the wild-card round against Milwaukee.

Glasnow led the Rays in strikeouts and started the postseason strong with 18 whiffs in his first two starts, but since then, he has eight strikeouts over 7.1 innings.

Houston struck out on five occasions in Game 4 of the ALCS versus Glasnow. The Astros also fanned eight times versus the right-hander hurler in seven ALDS innings in 2019.

Although the Dodgers struck out 67 times in the NLCS, only one Atlanta pitcher recorded more than 10 whiffs.

Tampa Bay was more susceptible to strikeout since it fanned 81 times in the ALCS and allowed Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez to combine for 35 punch outs.

Despite those totals, the Rays still found some success against Houston's starters by tagging them for 11 earned runs.

If they get to Kershaw early, the Rays could force Dave Roberts to call on his bullpen to clean up behind his Game 1 starter.

Tampa Bay Team Total (Over 2.5)

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The ALCS was not a high-scoring series, but the Rays managed to score at least three runs in six of those seven contests.

Even with Kershaw on the mound, it is worth taking the Tampa Bay team over because the number is so low.

The key to that prop going over should be the powerful right-handed bats of Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino.

The trio combined for nine of the Rays' 11 ALCS home runs. Arozarena and Margot have decent splits against left-handed pitchers.

Arozarena had a 1.478 OPS and 1.000 slugging percentage against southpaws in the regular season, while Margot recorded a .633 OPS in those matchups.

One of Arozarena's four ALCS home runs came off Houston left-hander Framber Valdez in Game 1, and all he needs is one or two batters to get on base in front of him to provide a multiple-run boost.

Since the projected team total is fairly low and the Rays have some power bats in their lineup, it is worth taking a flier on this prop.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.