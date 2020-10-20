NFL Predictions Week 7: Top Odds, Picks, Projections for Every Game on Schedule

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Parity is supposed to be one of the NFL's biggest selling points. However, in this strange 2020 season, parity isn't what the NFL is delivering. Nearly one-third of the league sits with one or fewer wins after six weeks, while 13 teams have four or more wins.

Yet, it doesn't feel like a stretch to believe a one-win team like the Cincinnati Bengals or the Houston Texans could beat a four-win team like the Cleveland Browns or the Green Bay Packers. The odds heading into Week 7 reflect this.

While we might not see the rash of upsets that Week 6 provided, there could be a few surprises lurking ahead. Here, you'll find score predictions for every game, the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, and a look at some of the more favorable plays of the week.

NFL Week 7 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

New York Giants (+4, 43) at Philadelphia Eagles: 24-23 Philadelphia

Dallas Cowboys (n/a) at Washington Football Team: 22-20 Dallas

Buffalo Bills (n/a) at New York Jets: 34-20 Buffalo

Seattle Seahawks (n/a) at Arizona Cardinals: 33-30 Seattle

Kansas City Chiefs (n/a) at Denver Broncos: 33-24 Kansas City

Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 56.5) at Houston Texans: 37-31 Green Bay

Carolina Panthers (+7.5, 51) at New Orleans Saints: 28-26 New Orleans

Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5, 52.5) at Tennessee Titans: 27-24 Tennessee

Cleveland Browns (-3, 51.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: 36-33 Cleveland

Detroit Lions (+2.5, 56.5) at Atlanta Falcons: 37-25 Atlanta

San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 45.5) at New England Patriots: 24-23 New England

Jacksonville Jaguars (+8, 49.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: 28-22 Los Angeles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 53.5) at Las Vegas Raiders: 27-22 Tampa Bay

Chicago Bears (+5.5, 45.5) at Los Angeles Rams: 26-25 Los Angeles

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) at Houston Texans

While a Bengals upset of the Browns wouldn't come as a shock, it's harder to envision the Texans beating the 4-1 Packers. Yes, Green Bay was just dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the game only fell apart after a couple of rare mistakes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It's unlikely that he'll have two bad games in a row.

Expect Rodgers and Co. to be extremely focused going into this matchup.

"I think this would be, unfortunately but fortunately, something we can really grow from," Rodgers said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Expect Green Bay to get some efficient play from Rodgers while controlling the tempo and the game with Aaron Jones and the ground game. Jones was largely ineffective against Tampa's first-ranked run defense, but the Texans rank dead-last in both rushing yards and yards per carry allowed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders



The Buccaneers bottled up Green Bay's running game while forcing Rodgers into several key mistakes—including two interceptions and a pick-six. Their defense should be able to similarly slow Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and fluster quarterback Derek Carr.

Don't expect this one to be a blowout like the Packers game. Las Vegas will have the home-field advantage, and Carr will have multiple receiving outlets, like tight end Darren Waller and slot man Hunter Renfrow.

Still, it's going to be tough going for the Raiders if Jacobs cannot be the focal point of the offense. Meanwhile, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense should be able to make plays against a Raiders defense that ranks 24th in yards allowed and just 27th in scoring.

Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals OVER 51.5 Points

The Bengals-Browns game could truly go either way—especially with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield banged-up and running back Nick Chubb absent. This is a hard one to pick against the line, but there are a couple of factors that make the over/under an easier play.

The most obvious is that both Cleveland and Cincinnati feature lackluster defenses. The Browns rank 30th in points allowed, while the Bengals rank 25th in total defense.

These two teams also feature a number of quality offensive playmakers, like Kareem Hunt, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Odeel Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Tyler Boyd. Even with Chubb out this game has a ton of shootout potential.

The Week 2 meeting between Cleveland and Cincinnati featured 65 total points. This one could be just as wild.