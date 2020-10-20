Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections: Best Streaming Options to Target

0 of 8

Heading into Thursday night's game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, the fantasy landscape is a little unsettled. Running back Miles Sanders is expected to miss the game, while tight end Zach Ertz could be out for a month.

Along with other key injuries and several fantasy-relevant teams on bye—the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts are all off—it could be difficult for some managers to field quality rosters in Week 7.

This, of course, is where the waiver wire comes into play. Here, we'll examine some top waiver wire targets for the week, along with the top players quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end alongside stat projections for each.