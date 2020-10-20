Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections: Best Streaming Options to Target

Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections: Best Streaming Options to TargetOctober 20, 2020
Heading into Thursday night's game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, the fantasy landscape is a little unsettled. Running back Miles Sanders is expected to miss the game, while tight end Zach Ertz could be out for a month.
Along with other key injuries and several fantasy-relevant teams on bye—the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts are all off—it could be difficult for some managers to field quality rosters in Week 7.
This, of course, is where the waiver wire comes into play. Here, we'll examine some top waiver wire targets for the week, along with the top players quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end alongside stat projections for each.
Quarterbacks
1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 350 passing yards, 4 TDs, 30 rushing yards
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 300 passing yards, 3 TDs, 60 rushing yards
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 340 passing yards, 3 TDs, 20 rushing yards
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs, 50 rushing yards
5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: 325 passing yards, 2 TDs
6. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions: 320 passing yards, 2 TDs
7. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs, 30 rushing yards
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs, 35 rushing yards
9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs
10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 270 passing yards, 2 TDs
Waiver-Wire Target: Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr doesn't have the most favorable matchup in Week 7 against a stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. However, he's a solid streaming option because the Raiders are likely going to have to go pass-heavy.
Tampa ranks first in run defense and is allowing just 3.0 yards per carry.
While running back Josh Jacobs would typically be the centerpiece of Las Vegas' offense, it will have to be Carr and the passing attack this week. With weapons like Darren Waller, Henry Ruggs III and Hunter Renfrow racing downfield, Carr should have at least moderate success in the statistical department.
Carr is available in 76 percent of Yahoo leagues and 78 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Backs
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: 7 receptions, 170 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers: 5 receptions, 180 scrimmage yards, 3 TDs
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: 5 receptions, 160 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: 2 receptions, 180 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs
5. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 receptions, 140 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs
6. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns: 6 receptions, 160 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
7. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 receptions, 140 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
8. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks: 4 receptions, 150 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
9. David Johnson, Houston Texans: 5 receptions, 140 scrimmage yards 1 TD
10. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons: 4 receptions, 120 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
Waiver-Wire Target: D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
Two weeks removed from a breakout 95-yard game against the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson is back in the waiver-wire mix. He's currently rostered in just 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 18 percent of ESPN leagues.
After logging just four carries in Week 6, Johnson might not seem like a logical target, but his situation is more favorable than it appears at first blush. With a banged-up Baker Mayfield, the Browns are likely to go run-heavy against the Cincinnati Bengals. This should lead to more opportunities for Johnson.
While the Bengals defense might not be as bad as Dallas', it is a liability against the run. Cincinnati ranks 27th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in yards per carry allowed.
If Johnson can log double-digit carries, he should be in store for another significant outing.
Wide Receivers
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: 9 receptions, 160 yards, 2 TDs
2. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 140 yards, 2 TDs
3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints: 9 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD
4. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: 8 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD
5. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD
6. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions: 7 receptions, 135 yards, 1 TD
7. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD
8. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: 5 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD
9. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD
10. A.J. Browns, Tennessee Titans: 6 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD
Waiver-Wire Target Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles wideout Travis Fulgham is the real deal and is quickly becoming Carson Wentz's go-to target on game days.
"There was zero blitz a handful of times today and I just looked to him," Wentz said, via the team's official website.
Fulgham leads the Eagles with 284 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions. He should again be the focal point of the passing attack, especially with Sanders and Ertz out against the Giants.
A virtual must-start in most formats this week, Fulgham is still available in 69 percent of Yahoo leagues and 53 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: 7 receptions 110 yards, 1 TD
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: 7 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: 6 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
4. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders: 6 receptions, 100 yards 1 TD
5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers: 6 receptions, 95 yards, 1 TD
6. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans: 6 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD
7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos: 6 receptions, 85 yards, 1 TD
8. Evan Engram, New York Giants: 7 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD
9. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD
10. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 receptions 75 yards, 1 TD
Waiver-Wire Target: Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis Colts
While Trey Burton is likely to split time with Mo Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle at tight end moving forward, he's worth picking up to be a streaming option after the Week 7 bye.
For the second consecutive week, the former Eagles and Chicago Bears pass-catcher was a notable piece of the Colts' passing attack, more so than previous waiver-wire favorite Alie-Cox. He caught five passes for 33 yards in Week 5 and caught four for 58 yards and a touchdown Sunday.
He's available in 80 percent of Yahoo leagues and 94 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros.