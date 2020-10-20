Cardinals' Kyler Murray: 'It's Special' for Me to Play at Cowboys' AT&T Stadium

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Kyler Murray enjoyed his return to his home state Monday night as he and the Arizona Cardinals cruised past the Dallas Cowboys 38-10.

NFL Research noted Murray is now 7-0 at AT&T Stadium, with most of those games coming when he was a star at Allen High School.

"It's special, I'm not gonna lie," he said in his postgame interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters. "I tried to not make it about me all week, cause it's not about me. It's about my team. And we came out here and got the job done against a good Cowboys team. But ... coming back home, I think anybody wants to get a win when you come back home, so I'm happy we did."

Murray didn't have an efficient night, finishing 9-of-24 through the air for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He added 74 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

Coming away with a victory undoubtedly made it a perfect homecoming.

Based on Murray's record in their home venue, the Cowboys better hope they don't host the Cardinals for a playoff game anytime soon.