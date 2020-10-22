Buying or Selling Each Division Leader as 1st-Place Finisher

0 of 8

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Last year, each NFL division leader through Week 6 finished in the top spot, a foreshadowing of the final standings. With injuries, the effects of COVID-19 on scheduling and only one team from the previous season currently in first place, we'll likely see change this time around.

The Dallas Cowboys have several injured players, including quarterback Dak Prescott, who's going to miss the remainder of the season following ankle surgery. Yet, at 2-4, they lead the NFC East after an embarrassing 38-10 Monday Night Football loss to the Arizona Cardinals. That division remains wide open.

Among the most intriguing races, the NFC West could have a competitive finish with all four teams at or above .500. Meanwhile, the AFC North has three teams with winning records.

Based on the remaining schedules and roster strengths and weaknesses, we're going to buy or sell each first-place team as a division winner for the season.