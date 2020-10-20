4 Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 6 Win

4 Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 6 WinOctober 20, 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs scored their fifth win in six tries this season with a 26-17 triumph over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.
Patrick Mahomes made history, Clyde Edwards-Helaire put a stranglehold on the running back position and Travis Kelce did Travis Kelce things. The offense did its job, and the defense did more than enough to hold up its end of the bargain.
Not all power-rankers will agree, but the defending champs sure look like the team to beat. Let's highlight everything you need to know about the latest victory.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Gives Offense Sky-High Ceiling
Running back probably wasn't the biggest need for the Chiefs when they were put on the clock for the 32nd pick in this past April's draft. Even if it was, some analysts will gripe about spending a first-round pick at the position in the modern game, especially in a draft that seemed rich with plug-and-play rushers.
But Monday night showed what Kansas City was thinking by bringing Clyde Edwards-Helaire onboard.
The 5'8", 209-pounder put the offense on his back and didn't stop pushing until he'd set career marks in...well, just about everything. The 26 carries and 161 yards were both new bests, as were the 6.2 yards he averaged per attempt.
He never found the end zone and hasn't since Week 1, which probably isn't winning him many brownie points with fantasy managers, but Kansas City has to be thrilled with the balance he provided.
"It takes me back to my college days at Texas Tech when we're getting [eight defenders in pass coverage] and the linebackers are six, seven yards deep," Mahomes told reporters. "If teams are going to do that, we've got to run the football until they come up, and when they come up, we're going to throw the football again."
If defenses have to game-plan against Edwards-Helaire while also preparing for Mahomes and his many weapons, good luck.
Patrick Mahomes Is a Magician
Only four seasons into his NFL career, Patrick Mahomes already has both an MVP and a Super Bowl victory on his resume. But who said the accomplishments have to stop there?
Sure, a mere mortal might have trouble raising the bar from this lofty point, but Kansas City's signal-caller plays within the world of magic. The rules are just different.
Monday night was his latest masterclass in offensive execution. He connected on 21 of his 26 passing attempts for a blistering 80.8 completion percentage. He finished with 225 yards and two scores.
Oh yeah, and like we said on the introduction, he put his latest entry into the history books. This time, it was for becoming the fastest player to 90 career touchdown passes in the Super Bowl era, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.
Is there anything Mahomes can't do?
The Offensive Line Is Thinning
For the second straight week, the Chiefs exited a game with one fewer starting offensive lineman than it entered.
Last time out, starting left guard Kelechi Osemele exited with torn tendons in both knees. This time around, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz left early with a back injury.
Schwartz had popped on the final injury report of the week with a back ailment. Schwartz's early exit led to some musical-chairs style shuffling along the offensive front. Starting left guard Mike Remmers kicked over to Schwartz's right tackle spot, while Nick Allegretti subbed in at left guard.
Holes in the trenches can be tough to cover, but you wouldn't have known it with how the Chiefs bulldozed the Bills on Monday. Kansas City turned 46 carries into 245 rushing yards.
KC's Receiving Depth Is Unguardable
The Chiefs entered Week 6 without Sammy Watkins (hamstring). Speedy sophomore Mecole Hardman was only targeted once and didn't come down with it. Lightning-bolt wideout Tyreek Hill turned his three targets into three receptions for only 20 yards.
And still, Mahomes had his second-most yards per passing attempt of the season with 8.7.
Kansas City was so relentless on the ground that it didn't need to force the pass (which Buffalo was clearly guarding against). But when it decided to go to the air, it almost always resulted in a positive play.
Travis Kelce caught five of his seven targets for 65 yards and two scores. Demarcus Robinson hauled in five of his six targets for 69 yards. Byron Pringle came down with a 37-yard reception. Darrell Williams busted loose for a 15-yard catch.
No matter which receiving option a defense takes away, Mahomes can simply work through his projection to uncover another one. It feels strange to call an offense unstoppable after a 26-point night, but when this attack is rolling—and it almost always is—scoring seems an inevitability.