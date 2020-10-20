4 Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 6 Win

1 of 4

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Running back probably wasn't the biggest need for the Chiefs when they were put on the clock for the 32nd pick in this past April's draft. Even if it was, some analysts will gripe about spending a first-round pick at the position in the modern game, especially in a draft that seemed rich with plug-and-play rushers.

But Monday night showed what Kansas City was thinking by bringing Clyde Edwards-Helaire onboard.

The 5'8", 209-pounder put the offense on his back and didn't stop pushing until he'd set career marks in...well, just about everything. The 26 carries and 161 yards were both new bests, as were the 6.2 yards he averaged per attempt.

He never found the end zone and hasn't since Week 1, which probably isn't winning him many brownie points with fantasy managers, but Kansas City has to be thrilled with the balance he provided.

"It takes me back to my college days at Texas Tech when we're getting [eight defenders in pass coverage] and the linebackers are six, seven yards deep," Mahomes told reporters. "If teams are going to do that, we've got to run the football until they come up, and when they come up, we're going to throw the football again."

If defenses have to game-plan against Edwards-Helaire while also preparing for Mahomes and his many weapons, good luck.