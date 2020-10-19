Kyle Larson Reinstated by NASCAR After Suspension for Use of Racial Slur

Terry Renna/Associated Press

NASCAR reinstated Kyle Larson effective Jan. 1, ending an indefinite suspension handed down after he used a racist slur during an iRacing event in April.

According to NASCAR, Larson completed sensitivity training and will have further conditions attached to his reinstatement:

"NASCAR continues to prioritize diversity and inclusion across our sport. Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country. Larson's indefinite suspension has been lifted. Under the terms of his reinstatement, he will be cleared to return to all NASCAR racing activities effective January 1, 2021."

The COVID-19 pandemic forced NASCAR to put its 2020 season on hold. As a result, many drivers competed in iRacing events during the interim.

During one session, Larson was speaking with his team and asked if they could hear him. He appeared to think his microphone was non-functioning because he uttered, "Hey, n----r," over the stream. USA Today's Scott Gleeson noted his comment was audible on Twitch and eNASCAR.com's broadcast of the race.

The backlash toward Larson was swift. Multiple sponsors dropped him before Chip Ganassi Racing fired him altogether. Some wondered whether he'd ever compete in another NASCAR Cup Series event.

The 28-year-old told the Associated Press' Jenna Fryer on Aug. 19 he was "ignorant" and "immature" and "didn’t understand the negativity and hurt that comes with that word."

He also addressed the situation on his personal website:



"Since April, I've done a lot of reflecting. I realized how little I really knew about the African-American experience in this country and racism in general. Educating myself is something I should've done a long time ago, because it would've made me a better person – the kind of person who doesn't casually throw around an awful, racist word. The kind who makes an effort to understand the hate and oppression it symbolizes and the depth of pain it has caused Black people throughout history and still to this day. It was past time for me to shut up, listen and learn."

Larson added that he hired a diversity coach and volunteered at a foundation in Minnesota led by retired soccer player Tony Sanneh.

Larson formally applied for reinstatement last week. While he's presently without a team, Fryer reported he's "thought to be getting an open seat at Hendrick Motorsports," though he might have some sponsor-related hurdles to clear.

His reinstatement will allow him to be eligible for the start of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 14.