Report: Titans Face Possible Fine After NFL Investigation into COVID-19 Outbreak

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans may receive a fine for COVID-19 violations but reportedly will not lose draft picks or forfeit any games following the outbreak within the organization.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news Monday, noting no individual players are facing disciplinary action following a review by the NFL and the league's players association. Among the issues discovered were poor communication regarding workouts outside of the team facility and failures to wear masks when required.

The Titans cooperated with the review and were presented with the findings when it was complete.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported the news, echoing the developments that no individuals will be punished even though the team is likely facing a fine.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

