49ers News: Raheem Mostert Will 'Most Likely' Be Placed on IR with Ankle Injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will likely miss some time after he suffered a high ankle sprain on his left ankle during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN noted head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert will "most likely" be placed on injured reserve.

Mostert had 65 yards on 17 carries in Sunday's contest.

When Mostert is in the lineup, he's been effective for the defending NFC champions. He's compiled 453 total yards on 62 touches while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

Staying healthy has been the issue. Mostert already missed two games this season with a knee injury before this latest setback.

Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty are in line for most of the work with Mostert out of the lineup.