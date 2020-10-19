Updated 2021 NFL Draft Order and 2020 Standings Ahead of Week 6 MNF

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Jets remain the last winless team in the NFL, while the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks all leave Week 6 undefeated after a busy Sunday around the league.

Though there is a lot of season left to be played, we are already seeing a significant divide between the Super Bowl contenders and the teams likely ready for the year to end. Fans of those in the latter group are already looking ahead to the NFL draft, trying to figure out what kind of top pick their team can get.

There are still two more games left in the week, but here is a look at the latest standings and draft order.

2021 NFL Draft Order

1. New York Jets (0-6)

2. Washington Football Team (1-5)

3. New York Giants (1-5)

4. Atlanta Falcons (1-5)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

6. Minnesota Vikings (1-5)

7. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans (1-5))

8. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1)

11. Detroit Lions (2-3)

12. New England Patriots (2-3)

13. Denver Broncos (2-3)

14. Miami Dolphins (3-3)

15. Carolina Panthers (3-3)

16. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

17. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2)

18. Arizona Cardinals (3-2)

19. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

20. New Orleans Saints (3-2)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)

22. Cleveland Browns (4-2)

23. Indianapolis Colts (4-2)

24. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams (4-2))

26. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

27. Green Bay Packers (4-1)

28. Baltimore Ravens (5-1)

29. Chicago Bears (5-1)

30. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0)

31. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks (5-0))

32. Tennessee Titans (5-0)

NFL Standings

AFC East

Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Miami Dolphins (3-3)

New England Patriots (2-3)

New York Jets (0-6)

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0)

Baltimore Ravens (5-1)

Cleveland Browns (4-2)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1)

AFC South

Tennessee Titans (5-0)

Indianapolis Colts (4-2)

Houston Texans (1-5)

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Las Vegas Raiders (3-2)

Denver Broncos (2-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (1-4)

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1)

New York Giants (1-5)

Washington Football Team (1-5)

NFC North

Chicago Bears (5-1)

Green Bay Packers (4-1)

Detroit Lions (2-3)

Minnesota Vikings (1-5)

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)

New Orleans Saints (3-2)

Carolina Panthers (3-3)

Atlanta Falcons (1-5)

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks (5-0)

Los Angeles Rams (4-2)

Arizona Cardinals (3-2)

San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

Three teams entered Week 6 without a win, but the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons were finally able to get on the board with strong performances Sunday.

The Giants held off the Washington Football Team for a 20-19 victory. They stopped a Washington two-point attempt in the final minute to seal the win. Atlanta had an easier path with a 40-23 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings, including four touchdowns from Matt Ryan.

All four teams are now 1-5, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans with that record.

It could create a season-long fight for high draft picks, although the Jets are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick.

New York fell to 0-6 on the season with a 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins, extending the scoring margin for the season to -110. The squad has just one game decided by single digits: a 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

Even if starting quarterback Sam Darnold returns to full strength, it will likely be a long season for Jets.

The New England Patriots also find themselves in a weird current draft position, sitting under .500 after two straight losses.

If the Patriots stay at their current spot of No. 12, it would be the highest draft pick for the organization since taking Jerod Mayo No. 10 overall in 2008.