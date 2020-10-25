Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Card

Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 CardOctober 25, 2020
Things are about to heat up as WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 takes place Sunday on WWE Network!
Three titles will be on the line inside the brutal cage, featuring Drew McIntyre against Randy Orton, Bayley against Sasha Banks and an I Quit match with Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso.
With those matches and everything else set for the card, who are the favorites to win heading into the show?
Before the event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET, let's break down the card with one last round of predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.
SmackDown Women's Championship Hell in a Cell Match
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks has been a feud WWE has teased for three years, so it's about time they will finally get their hands on one another.
Since it's been dragged out for so long, WWE can't afford to stretch this on for another year by playing games. There shouldn't be any shenanigans for Bayley to retain the title just so The Boss has to claw her way into another No. 1 contender's situation for months on end.
To no fault of The Golden Role Models themselves, they're in a position where the longer they stay in this program, the more annoying it will get. Fans have seen the turn itself, which was the most interesting part of this story.
Now that that's finished, it's the home stretch, even though it feels like the feud has just begun.
Banks should win the title. It would be nice to see Bayley as the challenger for the first time since May 2019.
Prediction: Banks wins.
Jeff Hardy vs. Elias
Elias vs. Jeff Hardy is a match that ultimately doesn't matter. If either Superstar wins, it won't make a bit of difference.
Whatever the outcome, they'll undoubtedly have at least one more match, if not a series of fights over the coming weeks that will keep this going.
There are no stakes attached, no interesting twists to be expected since Elias already turned heel and we know that Hardy wasn't responsible for running him over.
This is just a means to get these two on the card to keep Hardy relevant and to promote the new album Elias has set to release on Monday.
As he's stated he will be celebrating that album, it would make sense to give him some momentum with a win, even if he cheats to do so. Hardy can always attack him again and get his win back.
However, if Hardy wins, it wouldn't be too surprising. He has more potential to be a bigger player on the Raw roster in the coming months and WWE may want to protect him.
Flip a coin. Both are logical outcomes that depend entirely on what WWE's priority is for this particular moment.
Prediction: Elias wins.
Otis vs. The Miz
JBL proved himself a dishonorable judge when he ruled in favor of The Miz in the Law & Otis court segment after being paid off. As a result, Otis must defend his Money in the Bank contract or The Miz becomes its new rightful possessor.
Assuming both world champions retain their titles, Otis and The Miz both have the ability to win this and cash in down the line. The Miz is on Raw with a babyface champion while Otis is on SmackDown with a heel champion.
However, the smart bet is that the briefcase stays with Otis. His attempt to challenge Roman Reigns down the line will make for a more interesting dynamic than The Miz facing Drew McIntyre.
Otis without the briefcase stands no chance at a serious world title opportunity, while The Miz can always work himself into that position, as he's a former world champion who got a title shot against Braun Strowman earlier this year.
Unless WWE has something twisted in the works for how The A-Lister can better wield the briefcase, it should stay on Otis.
Prediction: Otis wins.
WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match
A case can be made for why Randy Orton will walk out of Hell in a Cell as the new WWE champion, but the draft may have dictated Drew McIntyre has to remain the top Superstar on Raw.
The argument for Orton is that he's lost several attempts so far, so if he doesn't win it now, he's done. The Legend Killer has been one of the best characters in all of WWE this year, and if he's able to carry that belt into WrestleMania to face Edge, it would be the biggest thing for him to do.
But Orton typically takes some time off to heal from nagging injuries. Losing here would give WWE an opportunity to write him out of the show for several weeks or months in order to heal up and come back in time for Royal Rumble.
Meanwhile, McIntyre has far more opponents ready to go on Raw as challengers than Orton. The King of Claymore Country can busy himself in the coming months with AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Retribution and Sheamus, while Orton's already had a program with his next biggest threat, Keith Lee.
He does have Hardy and Matt Riddle, but those feuds can be without the WWE Championship on the line.
It wouldn't be strange for The Viper to find a way to be victorious here, but let's bank on McIntyre once again retaining.
Prediction: McIntyre wins.
I Quit Match Inside Hell in a Cell for the Universal Championship
Given the magnitude of Roman Reigns turning heel, along with his track record as a multi-time world champion and one of WWE's biggest priorities and Superstars over the years, there is no doubt he's retaining his title here.
This feud has proven there is still more to Jey Uso than half of one of the greatest tag teams in years. He may even have what it takes to win the Intercontinental Championship at some point down the line.
However, even that is in question and is still far away from capturing the Universal Championship, least of all from a red hot Tribal Chief.
Uso is the driving force to really bring home the point that this iteration of Reigns is more brutal than ever before and that will be shown when The Big Dog locks in a guillotine choke and forces his cousin to quit.
Then, Jimmy and Jey will be forced to get in line and follow orders, which should be an interesting next beat of this story to develop.
Prediction: Reigns wins.
