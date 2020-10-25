Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Card

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy is a match that ultimately doesn't matter. If either Superstar wins, it won't make a bit of difference.

Whatever the outcome, they'll undoubtedly have at least one more match, if not a series of fights over the coming weeks that will keep this going.

There are no stakes attached, no interesting twists to be expected since Elias already turned heel and we know that Hardy wasn't responsible for running him over.

This is just a means to get these two on the card to keep Hardy relevant and to promote the new album Elias has set to release on Monday.

As he's stated he will be celebrating that album, it would make sense to give him some momentum with a win, even if he cheats to do so. Hardy can always attack him again and get his win back.

However, if Hardy wins, it wouldn't be too surprising. He has more potential to be a bigger player on the Raw roster in the coming months and WWE may want to protect him.

Flip a coin. Both are logical outcomes that depend entirely on what WWE's priority is for this particular moment.

Prediction: Elias wins.