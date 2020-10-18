    Adam Gase Says Jets 'Haven't Done Anything Well at All' Amid 0-6 Start

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 18, 2020

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    The New York Jets are winless through six games after falling to the Miami Dolphins in a 24-0 blowout Sunday. What's going wrong for the Jets as they're off to their worst start in 24 years

    According to head coach Adam Gase, everything.

    "We haven't done anything well at all," Gase said after Sunday's loss, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

         

