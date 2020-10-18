Adam Gase Says Jets 'Haven't Done Anything Well at All' Amid 0-6 Start

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Jets are winless through six games after falling to the Miami Dolphins in a 24-0 blowout Sunday. What's going wrong for the Jets as they're off to their worst start in 24 years?

According to head coach Adam Gase, everything.

"We haven't done anything well at all," Gase said after Sunday's loss, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

