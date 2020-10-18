    Cam Newton: Time Off from COVID-19 'Showed' in Patriots' Loss to Broncos

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2020

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    Cam Newton's last game before Sunday's 18-12 loss against the Denver Broncos came on Sept. 27 after he missed time on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the Pats-Broncos matchup—originally scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12—was pushed back by a week. 

    Newton told reporters after the game that the long layoff impacted his play. 

    "The time off showed, but I have to be better and I will be better," he said. 

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

