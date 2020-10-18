Cam Newton: Time Off from COVID-19 'Showed' in Patriots' Loss to Broncos

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Cam Newton's last game before Sunday's 18-12 loss against the Denver Broncos came on Sept. 27 after he missed time on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the Pats-Broncos matchup—originally scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12—was pushed back by a week.

Newton told reporters after the game that the long layoff impacted his play.

"The time off showed, but I have to be better and I will be better," he said.

