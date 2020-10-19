World Series 2020 Bracket: Complete Schedule for Rays vs. Dodgers

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The 2020 World Series matchup is officially set, as the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays will meet the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Tampa outlasted the Houston Astros in a seven-game AL Championship Series, as the Rays won Game 7 on Saturday after blowing a 3-0 series lead.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers took down the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series on Sunday to punch their ticket to the Fall Classic.

Here is a look at the full schedule for the 2020 World Series including dates, times and television information, as well as a breakdown of the highly anticipated matchup.

World Series 2020 Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8:08 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:08 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8:08 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8:08 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)

MLB Playoffs 2020 Bracket

Breaking Down Rays vs. Dodgers

The 2020 World Series matchup is an intriguing one, as it features a relatively new team by baseball history standards in the Rays and a team with no shortage of history in the Dodgers.

The Rays were an expansion team in 1998, and it wasn't until 2008 that they made the playoffs for the first time. They went all the way to the World Series that year, losing to the Philadelphia Phillies, and they have been trying to get back to the Fall Classic ever since.

The Rays have reached the playoffs five times in 12 years since that loss to Philly, but they never got as far as the ALCS until this year when they beat the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series and then outlasted the Astros in the ALCS.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have been in existence in some form since 1884, and they have played in L.A. since 1958.

The Dodgers have six World Series titles to their credit, but they haven't won a championship since 1988 and have cultivated a reputation of being a team that can't get the job done in the biggest games of the season.

Los Angeles has made the playoffs in eight straight seasons and reached the World Series twice during that time but fell short against the Astros and Boston Red Sox.

The Dodgers have shown in this postseason that they can perform with their backs against the wall, as they overcame a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Braves in the NLCS, and they are now four wins away from their first championship in more than three decades.

While the Rays haven't had much playoff success in their history, they are a deserving World Series team after leading the AL with a 40-20 record during the regular season.

They also beat a Yankees team that was expected by most to go all the way prior to the season and an Astros team that made it to the World Series in two of the previous three seasons.

The Rays don't have a star-laden lineup, but ALCS MVP Randy Arozarena is playing the best baseball of his young career. They also have a bona fide playoff ace in Charlie Morton, who beat his former team in Game 7 of the ALCS and improved to 4-0 in his career in winner-take-all playoff games.

The Dodgers were the best team in baseball during the regular season at 43-17, and they entered the season as the favorite to represent the National League in the World Series.

Despite that pressure and a 3-1 deficit in the NLCS, the Dodgers rose to the occasion, and their supremely talented lineup and pitching staff came through when it mattered most.

Shortstop Corey Seager is playing some of the best baseball of his career, and starting pitcher Walker Buehler has come through every time he has taken the mound this postseason.

Ultimately, the Rays and the Dodgers earned their way into the World Series by beating some of the best teams their respective leagues have to offer, and that should make for a highly entertaining and competitive Fall Classic.