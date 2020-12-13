Broncos' Noah Fant Won't Return vs. Panthers Because of Illness

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant left Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in the first half with an illness, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Fant did not record a catch or a target prior to exiting the game.

Entering Sunday's game, Fant had recorded 44 receptions for 492 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games this season. Despite missing Week 6 with an ankle injury earlier in the year, the 23-year-old entered ranking first on the team in catches, third in receiving yardage and tied for second in receiving touchdowns.

After the Broncos selected him No. 20 overall in the 2019 NFL draft out of Iowa, he appeared in all 16 games and finished with 40 receptions for 562 yards and three scores.

After Fant exited Sunday's game, Nick Vannett and Troy Fumagalli emerged as the top two options at tight end for the Broncos.

The 27-year-old Vannett is a fifth-year veteran who entered the game with 10 receptions for 75 yards on the season. Fumagalli, 25, had two catches for 12 yards in four games this season entering Sunday.