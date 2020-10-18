NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The fantasy football season has entered a treacherous stretch for managers, as bye weeks, injuries and illnesses have conspired to empty benches and force savvy decision-making.

In Week 6, fantasy managers had to make do without their star players from the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks since they were on a bye.

There was some good news this week, however. Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones entered the day without an injury designation, and fans who were patient enough to stick with him were rewarded.

Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams also returned to the lineup in Week 6, giving fantasy managers back the player they drafted with an average draft position of No. 8 overall in point-per-reception leagues.

We'll update the top fantasy performances of the day after each block of games below, including highlights, point totals and stat lines.

Week 6 Results

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tennessee Titans 42 OT, Houston Texans 36 (RB Derrick Henry, 22 att, 212 yds, 2 TDs, 2 rec, 52 yds, 38.40 pts)

Pittsburgh Steelers 38, Cleveland Browns 7 (RB James Conner, 20 att, 101 yds, 1 TD, 16.50 pts)

Baltimore Ravens 30, Philadelphia Eagles 28 (QB Carson Wentz, 213 yds, 2 TDs, 5 att, 49 yds, 1 TD, 29.42 pts)

New York Giants 20, Washington Football Team 19 (QB Kyle Allen, 280 yds, 2 TDs, 16 pts)

Atlanta Falcons 40, Minnesota Vikings 23 (QB Matt Ryan, 371 yds, 4 TDs, 31.64 pts)

Detroit Lions 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 16 (RB D'Andre Swift, 15 att, 127 yds, 2 TDs, 25.40 pts)

Indianapolis Colts 31, Cincinnati Bengals 27 (QB Philip Rivers, 371 yds, 3 TDs, 24.74 pts)

Chicago Bears 23, Carolina Panthers 16 (QB Nick Foles, 198 yds, 1 TD, 5 att, 4 yds, 1 TD)

Denver Broncos 18, New England Patriots 12 (QB Cam Newton, 157 yds, 10 att, 76 yds, 1 TD, 17.48 pts)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Top Fantasy Football Stars

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

The NFL's leading rusher last year is off to another hot start this year. In Week 3, he nearly doubled his projected scoring, with 27 actual points on 17 projected.

Henry did it again in Week 6, by far leading all running backs in scoring with 38.4 points, compared to the next-best rusher on the day, D'Andre Swift, at 25.4. Henry carried the rock 22 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns and added two receptions for 52 yards.

The highlight of his day by far, however, was his 94-yard rumble to the end zone.

With the game-winner in overtime, Henry carried his team throughout all five frames, and he did the same for those lucky fantasy managers who started him.

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons

Fantasy managers who were either the beneficiaries of a high enough draft order position to select Jones or have made sure to hang on to him in dynasty and keeper leagues were surely wondering at season's beginning if the clutch veteran was losing some of his fantasy magic.

A nagging hamstring injury threatened to hobble the star wideout through the first half of the season.

Aside from Week 1, in which Jones was projected to score 18.7 points and actually scored 24.7, Jones has scored less than his projected totals each week. Heading into Week 6, however, Jones wasn't on the injury report, and many analysts predicted a resurgence.

They were right. Jones finished his day with eight receptions on 10 targets for 137 yards and two successful trips to the end zone.

Needless to say, Jones won't be a healthy scratch for his fantasy managers anytime soon.

Fantasy scoring and roster data via Fantasy Pros for PPR scoring.