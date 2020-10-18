Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Lead Bucs to Dominant Win over Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 38-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

In a battle between future Hall of Famers, Tom Brady outdueled Aaron Rodgers as the Buccaneers defense held Rodgers in check amid his blistering start to 2020. The Packers gained just 201 yards and averaged 3.3 yards per play while turning the ball over twice.

Rodgers didn't even finish the game as Tim Boyle entered with a little more than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Following a shaky opening frame, the Buccaneers dropped 28 points on the Packers in the second quarter en route to what became a comprehensive victory.

Notable Performers

Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers: 17-of-27, 166 yards, two touchdowns

Ronald Jones II, RB, Buccaneers: 23 carries, 113 yards, two touchdowns; two receptions, eight yards

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers: five receptions, 78 yards, one touchdown

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: 16-of-35, 160 yards, two interceptions; two carries, 14 yards

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: 10 carries, 15 yards, one touchdown; three receptions, 26 yards

Bucs Defense Steals the Show

As much as Brady and Rodgers dominated the narrative coming into the game, the Buccaneers didn't want this to become a track meet in which the legendary quarterbacks were attempting to match each other pass for pass. Rodgers would've clearly had the edge in that scenario.

Thanks to its defense, Tampa Bay set the tempo Sunday.

When the Packers jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, Rodgers looked headed for another prolific outing. Then Jamel Dean intercepted a Rodgers pass and ran it back 32 yards for a touchdown. Green Bay's next possession ended in an interception, as well. Mike Edwards was two yards short of the end zone on that occasion.

This entire win was why the Buccaneers signed Brady.

They finished sixth in defensive efficiency in 2019, per Football Outsiders. Bring in a quarterback less prone to interceptions than Jameis Winston to pair with an elite defense and a seven-win team could become a Super Bowl contender.

Speaking of Brady, it took six weeks, but he finally connected with Rob Gronkowski for a touchdown.

This was Tampa Bay's first real statement of the season and could prove to be the turning point at which things started clicking for Bruce Arians' squad.

Packers Face Reality Check

Conversely, the Packers might soon discover their 4-0 start isn't indicative of how the entire season will unfold.

Rodgers averaged 303.5 yards through four games, while Tampa Bay was giving up an average of 239.8 yards through the air. The Bucs had also registered the fourth-most sacks (17).

Something had to give, and that something was Rodgers.

If the Packers are merely a very good offensive team instead of an elite one, then masking one of the NFL's worst defenses becomes even more difficult.

The Buccaneers didn't put a ton of yards on the Packers, largely because they didn't need to before any drama about the outcome evaporated. Once Tampa Bay had the game firmly in control, playing safe and avoiding mistakes became the strategy.

Green Bay had a 29-point defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 and proceeded to close the 2019 season on a five-game winning streak.

You don't want to judge a team too harshly based on its worst day. Having said that, fans will be right to question whether this is another year in which the Packers pile up wins before once again falling short of the Super Bowl.

What's Next?

The Packers stay on the road in Week 7, when they play the Houston Texans. The Buccaneers have a prime-time matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 25.