Eagles Trade Rumors: GM Howie Roseman 'On the Prowl' Entering 2020 NFL Deadline

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly plan to be aggressive ahead of the Week 8 NFL trade deadline despite a 1-3-1 start.

"Howie is on the prowl already," one general manager told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. "He's looking for action. If there is a trade to be made he'll do it. Bringing in a free agent from the outside is tougher now and more risky with COVID, and he loves to make trades anyway. I'll bet you anything he gets something done before the deadline."