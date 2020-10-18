Cowboys Rumors: Andy Dalton's Contract Incentives Revealed, Including Super Bowl

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Andy Dalton has a chance to pick up significant incentives on his contract after the season-ending injury to starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cowboys signed Dalton to a one-year contract this offseason that included $3 million in guaranteed salary and $4 million in incentives based on playing time and postseason success:

50 percent regular-season playtime and the Cowboys make the playoffs: $1 million.

35 percent regular-season playtime and percent playtime in a wild-card playoff win: $500,000.

35 percent regular-season playtime and percent playtime in a divisional playoff win: $500,000.

35 percent regular-season playtime and percent playtime in a conference championship win: $750,000.

35 percent regular-season playtime and percent playtime in a Super Bowl win: $1.25 million.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5, likely leaving Dalton as the starter for the remainder of the regular season. As long as he stays healthy, it will put him well over the 50 percent mark for playing time.

Despite the team's 2-3 start to the season, Dallas has a good chance to make the playoffs given they are leading the NFC East.

Per DraftKings, the Cowboys are -118 favorites to win the division (a $118 bet wins $100). The team has 44-1 odds of winning the Super Bowl, matching the 4-1 Chicago Bears.

The amount of success they achieve will likely come down to Dalton, who has more NFL experience than most backups.

The 32-year-old started every game he played over his nine years with the Cincinnati Bengals, producing a 70-61-2 record as a starter. The three-time Pro Bowler led his team to the playoffs four times.

Cincinnati started fresh at the position this year with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, forcing Dalton to find a new home. He now has the opportunity to succeed in an offense that ranks No. 1 in the NFL in total yards through five games.