Latest Reports on Tyrod Taylor, Chargers Medical Investigation by NFLPA

The NFLPA continues to evaluate its legal options after a Los Angeles Chargers team doctor punctured the lung of quarterback Tyrod Taylor while administering a pain-killing injection before Week 2's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"They punctured his lung before the game," an NFLPA source told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. "That isn't even in question. The team isn't disputing it. And it cost him his starting job. Those are the facts and they speak for themselves. They gave him a shot with his pads on 20 minutes before kickoff."

La Canfora added that "no decision imminent" because the NFLPA still has a window next month to take action against the Chargers.

