World Series 2020 Schedule: Date, Known TV Coverage and More Details

The World Series schedule appears to be suitable for the Tampa Bay Rays rotation.

With two days off implemented into the best-of-seven series, the Rays could throw their top three pitchers into the first three games at Globe Life Field.

Although the Rays went seven games in the American League Championship Series, they have a few days off between the Game 7 win over the Houston Astros and Game 1 versus the National League champion to align their pitching approach.

The short rest could play in the Rays' favor and allow them to get out to another early advantage in a postseason series.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 20 (8:09 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 21 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 23 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 24 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, October 25 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, October 27 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 28 (8:09 p.m. ET, Fox)

Tampa Bay could be viewed as the World Series favorite because of how it can utilize Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Charlie Morton within the series schedule.

Glasnow is the likely Game 1 starter since he last pitched in ALCS Game 4. Snell's full rest after his ALCS Game 6 appearance sets him up for Game 2. With the day off between Games 2 and 3, Morton could rest up after his Game 7 gem Saturday to pitch Friday versus either the Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the ALCS, the Rays trio allowed seven earned runs off 24 hits in 25.2 innings. Morton was the lone hurler to not allow a run against the Astros.

Tampa Bay's rotation organization paid off in the past two series, as it had Glasnow open the ALDS Game 5 win over the New York Yankees and set up Morton for a Game 7 appearance against Houston.

If Glasnow or Snell slips up in Game 1 or Game 2, Morton could swing the momentum back in Tampa Bay's favor because of his terrific postseason form. In his five playoff appearances for the Rays, Morton has allowed two earned runs over 25.2 innings. He also conceded two earned runs in a pair of World Series outings for the Astros in the 2017 World Series.

Were the series pushed to six or seven games, the Rays could use one of their three starters to close out the series because of the gap between Games 5 and 6.

In a scenario in which the Fall Classic goes the distance, Morton could be asked to throw another gem in an elimination game. He pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in ALCS Game 7 and allowed a single earned run over four innings to help Houston clinch in Game 7 in 2017.

Of course, the Rays will face a difficult matchup from the NL champion, but the Braves or Dodgers will enter the World Series in a less advantageous situation. Max Fried or Walker Buehler could be used on three days' rest in Game 2 or be saved for Game 3 in a potential showdown with Morton.

If Atlanta wins NLCS Game 7 on Sunday, it would have to wait to use Ian Anderson on full rest until at least Friday.

The one advantage the NLCS winner would have in a pitching matchup is if the Dodgers take Game 7 and send Clayton Kershaw to the hill for Game 1 or 2. Kershaw has five World Series appearances and opened the 2017 title clash versus Houston by allowing one earned run over seven innings.

However, that strategy may change if the Dodgers need to use Kershaw out of the bullpen to secure a World Series berth.

For now, it looks like Tampa Bay has the advantage in pitching strategy, which may be a key difference-maker over seven games.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.