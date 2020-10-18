Braves vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 7 Live-Stream Schedule, Ticket Info and Pick

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers kept their championship hopes alive Saturday with a win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers will try to find more success than the Houston Astros did in the American League Championship Series after forcing Game 7.

Dave Roberts' team faces a tough task to advance to the World Series against Ian Anderson, who has been one of the breakout stars of the postseason. Anderson has not allowed an earned run in three playoff starts, and he has already shut down the Dodgers once in the NLCS.

Sunday's winner will face a quick turnaround for World Series Game 1 since it would face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

NLCS Game 7 Information

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Pick

Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Anderson conceded six hits and zero earned runs in the first 15.2 playoff innings of his career.

The right-handed rookie shut down the Dodgers lineup in Game 2 by allowing one hit in a four-inning start. Atlanta may ask for more innings out of Anderson in Game 7 to set up its best bullpen arms to go head-to-head with the Dodgers' top bats in the latter frames.

In Game 6, the Dodgers did not score a run after the first inning. Darren O'Day and Chris Martin allowed one hit in 1.1 innings of relief after Max Fried's 6.2-inning start.

Since the bullpen received minimal usage Saturday, Atlanta could turn to a combination of Will Smith, Shane Greene, O'Day and Martin to bridge the gap between Anderson and Mark Melancon if needed.

If Brian Snitker gets five or six innings out of Anderson, he could set up the best possible matchups for his relievers to keep the Los Angeles hitters off balance. The most important sequences will come against the top of the L.A. order.

Mookie Betts has struggled against Atlanta pitching all series by hitting 5-for-22. If Atlanta keeps Betts off base and limits the power of Corey Seager, who hit his fifth postseason home run in Game 6, it can keep the Dodgers' run-scoring opportunities to a minimum.

Offensively, the Braves need production from its top three hitters to put whichever Dodgers pitcher starts Game 7 under pressure.

If Clayton Kershaw's start were not pushed from Game 2 to Game 4, he would have been the Game 7 option for Los Angeles.

Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in Atlanta's lone Game 6 run on a RBI double, while Freddie Freeman earned his team-leading ninth hit of the series. Freeman and Marcell Ozuna combined for 16 hits, five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI in the NLCS.

In each of Anderson's three starts, Atlanta handed him the lead by the fourth inning at the latest. Were Acuna, Freeman and Ozuna to reach base early, they could extend that run with Anderson on the mound and allow the rookie to pitch with less pressure in his first Game 7.

If Anderson gets through the fifth or sixth inning, the Atlanta bullpen may be able to control the contest and not allow much to the Dodgers hitters.

An Atlanta victory would put it in the World Series for the first time since 1999, but if it fails, the Dodgers will be in the Fall Classic for the third time in four years.

