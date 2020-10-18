Week 6 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Slate

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have combined to play in 475 regular-season games, but Sunday marks just the third time they will face off.

The veteran quarterbacks split their first two meetings, and the third victory could be handed out following a high-scoring affair.

The Green Bay Packers' visit to Raymond James Stadium possesses the second-highest over-under for Week 6, but not all of the games have the potential to be entertaining offensive battles.

The New York Giants and Washington Football Team are expected to combine for the lowest amount of points in Week 6, and given the futile nature of both offenses, the NFC East matchup may feature the fewest points of Sunday's slate.

NFL Week 6 Schedule and Odds

Sunday, October 18

Baltimore (-9.5) at Philadelphia (1 p.m., CBS) (Over/Under: 46)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-3.5) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 51)

Denver at New England (-8) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 44.5)

Houston at Tennessee (-4) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 53.5)

Atlanta at Minnesota (-4) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54)

Chicago at Carolina (-1) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 44.5)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis (-7.5) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 46)

Detroit (-3) at Jacksonville (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54.5)

Washington at New York Giants (-2.5) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 43)

New York Jets at Miami (-9.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 47)

Green Bay (-1) at Tampa Bay (4:25 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 55)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at San Francisco (8:20 p.m., NBC) (O/U: 51.5)

Monday, October 19

Kansas City (-4) at Buffalo (5 p.m., Fox/NFL Network) (O/U: 57)

Arizona (-1) at Dallas (8;15 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 54.5)

All times ET. Predictions against the spread in bold Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Predictions

Green Bay at Tampa Bay (Over 55.5)

Rodgers comes into Tampa with 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over four games this season.

The quarterback has led the Packers to a quartet of 30-point performances, and it even eclipsed that milestone in Week 4 without Davante Adams in the lineup.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams is one of a few notable offensive stars expected to play Sunday. Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin is also on that list.

Adams' presence could allow Rodgers to extend his recent run of multi-touchdown games on the road. Starting with the Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, the Green Bay quarterback threw for three or more scores in four of eight road contests.

Rodgers could achieve a similar level of success Sunday since Tampa Bay conceded 31 points and 278 passing yards to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in its most recent home game.

Green Bay's defense has not matched the level of its offense in certain stretches in 2020, allowing more than 300 total yards to each of its four opponents.

Brady has nine touchdowns and one interception in his past three outings and could be the first opponent to throw for more than 300 yards against the Packers this term. With Godwin back in the fold to partner Mike Evans, Brady may challenge all parts of the Green Bay secondary.

If both quarterbacks thrive in the pocket, they could combine to eclipse one of Week 6's highest projected totals.

Washington at New York Giants (Under 43.5)

The over does not look like a promising bet for the game with the lowest projected total.

Washington and New York have combined to hit the 20-point mark on three occasions and given up 15 turnovers. In fact, the NFC East rivals turned the ball over multiple times in five of their 10 games.

Ron Rivera's team managed a meager 108 total yards against the Los Angeles Rams last time out, and it failed to reach 90 rushing yards in three of its contests.

The Giants failed to hit a double-digit point total in Weeks 3 and 4, and its 34-point outburst against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 has to be considered as an outlier instead of a reversal in form since that total occurred against a struggling defense.

A year ago, the Giants defeated Washington 24-3 in their meeting at MetLife Stadium, and each of the past three showdowns in northern New Jersey went under Sunday's projected total.

If both offenses struggle to move the ball down the field—like they have for the majority of the season—that trend could be extended for another year.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.