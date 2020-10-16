Anthony Joshua to Defend Heavyweight Title vs. Kubrat Pulev on December 12

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

The long-awaited heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev is officially on for Dec. 12.

Per BBC Sport, Joshua will defend the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against Pulev.

The match will be held at the O2 Arena in London, but it's unclear at this point if fans will be allowed to attend.

Joshua announced earlier this week on Facebook (h/t BBC.com) he had agreed to defend his titles against Pulev: "There is no way back, no postponement, no rescheduling! Let the better one win!"

This marks the third time Joshua and Pulev will attempt to square off against each other. Carlos Takam stepped in to replace Pulev against AJ in Oct. 2017 after Pulev suffered a shoulder injury during training camp.

Joshua and Pulev were scheduled to meet June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Arena in London, but the match had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the first title defense for Joshua (23-1, 21 knockouts), who avenged the only loss of his career with a victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. last December to capture the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO championships.

Pulev (28-1, 14 knockouts) is going for his ninth consecutive win and an opportunity to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.