Which NBA Players Under 23 Would You Actually Build Around?

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Ayton's second go-round in the league effectively formed one giant arrow pointing up. His stat sheet climbed nearly across the board, and the eye test validated those numbers. Most importantly, he improved from being a defensive liability to a serviceable stopper at the basket.

Building around him in his current form is tricky since he's neither an interior anchor nor a floor-spacing center. Only a handful of NBA rosters are constructed around centers anymore, and those 5s have more versatility than Ayton has shown. But his production floor (18.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game) and growth potential make him a must mention in this close-but-not-quite-there category.

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

The growth in Herro's game inside the bubble was apparent and at times astounding. The blueprint of a go-to perimeter threat is easy to spot thanks to his off-the-dribble shooting, passing creativity and he-can't-really-be-20-years-old fearlessness.

But the Heat had enough depth where he could pick and choose his spots, which created fluctuations on his stat sheet. Would those be ironed out with more responsibilities on his plate? Until that inquiry is answered, it's impossible to consider him an obvious building block.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Jackson might be the best Robin on this list, as his combination of shooting, rim-protection and defensive versatility nearly helped push the Grizzlies into the postseason. But teams are built around Batman, and it's not clear Jackson could make that leap if needed.

He's had moments of brilliance—the Beale Street faithful might still be celebrating his clutch step-back triple over LeBron James some two months into his pro career—but consistent star-caliber contributions remain elusive. Based on Jackson's work to date (career 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 threes and 1.5 blocks per game), he may be likelier to top out as a supporting actor than he is to grow into a leading role.

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

It doesn't take much imagination to picture Porter as a walking mismatch. He is, or at least can be, a 6'10" three-level scorer. Defenses already barely bother him, as he averaged 20.4 points per 36 minutes on 50.9/42.2/83.3 shooting as a freshman.

But two stains on his resume prevent him from leading a roster. The first is a frightening injury history highlighted by a back injury that effectively erased his lone season of college hoops and his would-have-been rookie campaign in 2018-19. The other is the defensive lapses and non-scoring question marks that have held him back from a larger role in Denver (16.4 minutes per game).