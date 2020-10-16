NLCS Bracket 2020: Game Times, Live-Stream Schedule and Updated Odds

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves look to close out the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night and clinch their first pennant since 1999.

However, they will have to get past Dustin May and keep an explosive Dodgers' lineup quiet a bit longer to do so.

Following a 15-3 loss in Game 3 of the NLCS, the Braves beat up on L.A.'s Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning of Game 4 en route to a 10-2 victory that pushed the NL West champs to the brink of elimination.

A loss on Friday would mark another devastating October for a franchise that has been defined by them over the last decade.

Despite being one of the best teams in baseball over the last 10 years, the Dodgers have just two pennants and no titles to show for it.

Atlanta is nine innings from keeping it that way.

NLCS Game 5

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves

First Pitch: 9:08 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field

TV: FS1

Starting Pitchers: Dustin May (Los Angeles) vs. TBD (Houston)

Game Odds: Available via DraftKings Sportsbook

May will make just his second start this postseason Friday, but it will be his fourth appearance overall. He's yet to go longer than two innings pitched in any outing during the playoffs despite holding a 0.00 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.

Considering the 23-year-old last saw action in Wednesday's Game 3, it's likely his leash will be a bit longer this time out. Just how much longer could decide the series.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was second-guessed by many during Game 4 for leaving Kershaw in to face the order a third time. Whether or not it was the right decision at the time, his night ended with four earned runs in a game where his team would only plate two.

May doesn't have the credibility on the mound Kershaw does and that will factor in just as much as anything on Friday. Los Angeles will have all options available in a win-or-go-home outing and Roberts won't be afraid to use any.

It'll be on Braves manager to take a more measured approach with a two-game lead in the series.

Atlanta has consistently received timely hitting from its lineup and solid pitching up front with the exception of Game 3's blowout. But there's a lesson to be learned there, too. When the Dodgers' were faced with the prospect of a 3-0 series deficit, the team amped up its aggressive style and went first-pitch hunting without fear.

The Braves can expect to see a similar mentality from L.A.'s hitters Friday. Whether they alter their approach in response will decide the game.

Prediction: Dodgers win, force Game 6