Gary Payton Says He's Interested in NBA Coaching Jobs: 'I'm Ready to Help'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

NBA Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton is ready to take the next step and join an NBA coaching staff, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Payton, 52, was a nine-time All-Star and All-NBA First Team selection through 17 seasons in the league, and the 1996 Defensive Player of the Year was a member of the gold medal-winning squads at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. Since his playing days ended 13 years ago, he has served as an NBA ambassador, a TNT and NBATV contributor and he has coached in the Big3.

An Oregon State product, Payton entered the league under immense scrutiny after he was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a senior and touted as the nation's best college basketball player. Through his first two seasons in the league, he averaged just 8.3 points per game.

Payton said he wants to help younger players react to the adjustment of the NBA, based on "a rude awakening to the type of talent and competition" that he noticed when he made his debut as a 22-year-old in 1990 with the Seattle Supersonics:

"I have had conversations in the past about coaching, but the timing wasn’t right. I believe I now am ready to coach. A lot of young NBA players are a voice away from reaching their true potential. I would like to join an NBA staff where I can help coach, mentor and guide players toward the hard work, focus and determination needed to become a reliable contributor to a team’s success.

"I have knowledge to share and I'm ready to help."