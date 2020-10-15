    Gary Payton Says He's Interested in NBA Coaching Jobs: 'I'm Ready to Help'

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 16, 2020

    Inductee Gary Payton, left, speaks during the enshrinement ceremony for the 2013 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as Hall of Famer John Stockton, right, looks on at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    NBA Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton is ready to take the next step and join an NBA coaching staff, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. 

    Payton, 52, was a nine-time All-Star and All-NBA First Team selection through 17 seasons in the league, and the 1996 Defensive Player of the Year was a member of the gold medal-winning squads at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. Since his playing days ended 13 years ago, he has served as an NBA ambassador, a TNT and NBATV contributor and he has coached in the Big3. 

    An Oregon State product, Payton entered the league under immense scrutiny after he was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a senior and touted as the nation's best college basketball player. Through his first two seasons in the league, he averaged just 8.3 points per game.

    Payton said he wants to help younger players react to the adjustment of the NBA, based on "a rude awakening to the type of talent and competition" that he noticed when he made his debut as a 22-year-old in 1990 with the Seattle Supersonics:

    "I have had conversations in the past about coaching, but the timing wasn’t right. I believe I now am ready to coach. A lot of young NBA players are a voice away from reaching their true potential. I would like to join an NBA staff where I can help coach, mentor and guide players toward the hard work, focus and determination needed to become a reliable contributor to a team’s success.

    "I have knowledge to share and I'm ready to help." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rockets Should Listen to Harden Trades

      The Morey era is over in Houston. @highkin details the reasons why Rockets should shop their franchise star ⬇️

      Rockets Should Listen to Harden Trades
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rockets Should Listen to Harden Trades

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Clippers Hiring Lue as HC 🚨

      Ty Lue is finalizing five-year deal to take over as Clippers head coach, Chauncey Billups will be lead assistant (multiple reports)

      Clippers Hiring Lue as HC 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Clippers Hiring Lue as HC 🚨

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Championship Merch 🔥

      B/R x HoH. Celebrate title No. 17 with custom merch 🛒

      Lakers Championship Merch 🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Championship Merch 🔥

      House of Highlights
      via House of Highlights

      Daryl Morey Out as Rockets GM

      Morey officially steps down as general manager

      Daryl Morey Out as Rockets GM
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Daryl Morey Out as Rockets GM

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report