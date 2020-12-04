Hornets 2020-21 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

John Amis/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets haven't made the playoffs or posted a winning record since the 2015-16 season. They've made the postseason just three times since they were reinstated as a franchise in the 2004-05 season. They haven't won a playoff series since the 2001-02 campaign.

Suffice to say, times have been lean in Charlotte.

That might not change in the 2020-21 season, but there is reason for excitement after the team drafted LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick and signed Gordon Hayward in free agency. They'll join a young core in Devonte' Graham, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington that doesn't pack star power but is a nice foundation to build upon.

That probably won't translate to a playoff berth this season. But the Hornets will be an intriguing team to watch as they try to take the next step. Let's break down their first0half schedule and top matchups this season.

2019-20 Hornets Schedule Details

Season Opener: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers (away)

Championship Odds: 160-1, per FanDuel

Top Matchups

Orlando Magic (Sunday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. ET)

Barring injuries, it's a pretty safe bet that the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets will all be playoff teams this year. That leaves one playoff spot up for grabs in the Eastern Conference, and while the Atlanta Hawks or Washington Wizards could be in contention after making a slew of nice offseason moves, the Magic were the team that snagged it last season.

Maybe the Magic won't be that team this season, but they have the right blend of young and veteran talent to be in the running. If Charlotte is going to end its playoff drought, it will probably have to topple the Magic.

That didn't go so well last year, as the Hornets went 0-2 against them. But the games against Orlando this season could be crucial.

Minnesota Timberwolves (Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. ET)

Hey, who doesn't want to see top overall pick Anthony Edwards face off against No. 3 overall pick Ball?

The Timberwolves are undoubtedly further along in their rebuild, with a legitimate superstar in Karl-Anthony Towns, an established scorer in D'Angelo Russell and two young prospects in Jarrett Culver and Edwards. Minnesota looks to be a team on the rise.

But, yes, this matchup is all about seeing how two top-three picks fare in a head-to-head matchup. You can bet Hornets fans will be hoping Ball shows out and shows up Edwards. The first clash between the two rookies will be must-watch television.

Season Preview

The Hornets are probably a long shot to make the postseason.

The Magic arguably have a more postseason-ready roster. Ditto for the Wizards and a backcourt of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. The Detroit Pistons have a legitimate star in Blake Griffin and nice pieces in Jerami Grant and Derrick Rose. The Hawks have more intriguing young talent, led by superstar Trae Young, and really improved with the offseason additions of Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn. The Chicago Bulls continue to build a solid young team.

Those five teams look poised to battle the Hornets for the final playoff spot in the East. In three of those matchups (Hawks, Pistons, Wizards), the Hornets' opponent will have the best player on the floor.

There's no doubt that Hayward, Graham and Rozier can play, but if those are your top options on offense, well, you're probably not a playoff team. Ball has a ton of talent, but he's a project. Charlotte won't be the worst team in the NBA this season, but they're still going to lose a lot more than they win.

Record Prediction: 25-47