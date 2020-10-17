B/R's Week 6 2020 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

0 of 9

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

While the biggest storyline of the 2020 NFL season has had little to do with actual football, injuries are a close second for the year's defining theme. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the latest star to join a growing list of those out for the year or set to miss significant time.

With players like Prescott, Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Courtland Sutton out—and bye weeks in full swing—now is a perfect time to execute fantasy trades.

The trick, of course, is making deals that benefit you.

Each week, Bleacher Report will analyze some of our readers' toughest trade proposals. Some of the analysis will be roster-specific, but we'll try to provide information that is useful to all fantasy fans.