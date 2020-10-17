B/R's Week 6 2020 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

B/R's Week 6 2020 Fantasy Football Trade AnalyzerOctober 17, 2020
While the biggest storyline of the 2020 NFL season has had little to do with actual football, injuries are a close second for the year's defining theme. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the latest star to join a growing list of those out for the year or set to miss significant time.
With players like Prescott, Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Courtland Sutton out—and bye weeks in full swing—now is a perfect time to execute fantasy trades.
The trick, of course, is making deals that benefit you.
Each week, Bleacher Report will analyze some of our readers' toughest trade proposals. Some of the analysis will be roster-specific, but we'll try to provide information that is useful to all fantasy fans.
Is It OK to Trade Ezekiel Elliott?
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in the middle of another strong fantasy campaign. He's caught 24 passes and amassed 537 yards from scrimmage with six total touchdowns.
The switch to Andy Dalton at quarterback doesn't make Elliott an untradeable player. The Cowboys offense shouldn't experience a dramatic decline, and Elliott is unlikely to suddenly see 30 carries a game under head coach Mike McCarthy.
For the right price, Elliott can be dealt, and the proposed trade here represents the right price. Aaron Jones is at least just as valuable as Elliott. The Green Bay Packers running back has recorded the same number of touchdowns and has just 28 fewer yards in one fewer game.
Add in Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley—who has taken over as the team's No. 1 option this year—and this is a tremendous deal.
Pull the trigger before the other manager has a chance to back out.
Calvin Ridley Is Indeed a No. 1 WR
As previously mentioned, Ridley has replaced Julio Jones as Atlanta's No. 1 receive. This is due in part to Jones' lingering hamstring issue. However, Ridley is likely to remain a viable No. 1 fantasy WR throughout the season.
Atlanta has struggled defensively, which has led to frequent opportunities for the team's pass-catchers. Ridley has been targeted a whopping 50 times through five games and has 29 catches for 485 yards and five touchdowns. He is a must-start in all formats, and especially in points-per-reception (PPR) leagues.
Jones was a non-participant in Thursday's estimated injury report, and while his eventual return and the switch to interim coach Raheem Morris could affect Ridley's value some, the third-year wideout is worth acquiring for now.
On the other side of the equation, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has lost some of his luster since a strong Week 1 performance. He's amassed 513 yards from scrimmage but hasn't found the end zone since the opener.
Naturally, the Kansas City Chiefs' signing of Le'Veon Bell further hurts Edwards-Helaire's fantasy stock.
Is It Time to Sell High on Julio Jones?
Let's take one final look at Julio Jones and his outlook for the remainder of the season.
The reality is he isn't the usual dependable must-start because of his hamstring injury. He had a monster Week 1, finishing with nine catches for 157 yards, but he had just six catches and 56 yards in his two games since.
Jones will be worth starting once he's back to 100 percent, but he could be a game-time decision for the foreseeable future—that's just the nature of hamstring injuries at the wide receiver position.
It's also possible the Falcons will listen to trade offers at the deadline, especially with Ridley emerging and Jones, 31, unlikely to last through a probable rebuild.
If you can get an elite player like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—assuming, of course, that the player fills a position of need—it's probably time to sell high on Jones.
Is Le'Veon Bell a Must-Have Back?
Turning back to the Chiefs' backfield situation, let's take a look at the value of Le'Veon Bell. Many fantasy managers are likely as excited to see him in a KC uniform as the Chiefs.
"Welcome my brother!" Patrick Mahomes tweeted. "Let's get it!"
Managers may want to temper that excitement, though, at least for the time being.
While Bell will be a valuable PPR option, he isn't going to supplant Edwards-Helaire as the top back. He is likely an RB2 at best, and that's if the Chiefs employ close to a 50-50 split. This is also assuming that Bell's struggles over the past two years have stemmed largely from his presence on a bad New York Jets team.
There's a real chance that Bell's production will be closer to what the Chiefs got from LeSean McCoy last season than what the Pittsburgh Steelers got from Bell in his prime.
That said, I wouldn't trade a high-end WR2 like Justin Jefferson unless you really need the RB depth.
Also, it's worth noting that Bell isn't going to play in Week 6. Under the league's COVID-19 policy, he cannot practice until he tests negative for five consecutive days.
Don't Overvalue Marquise Brown
We've touched on the value of Edwards-Helaire and Jefferson, who should be valued as an RB2 and a WR2, respectively. I would trade the two to acquire Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill.
As mentioned last week, Hill is an elite fantasy WR1. While he didn't have a touchdown reception in Week 5, he caught three passes for 78 yards and rushed for a score. He's reached the end zone in every game and has topped 90 yards from scrimmage three times.
It's worth noting, though, that Baltimore Ravens wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown should be valued as a throw-in and not a significant piece of this trade. He's only topped 90 yards from scrimmage once this season and has recorded just one touchdown.
Consistency is not Brown's strong suit. He's going to be a high-level flex in the right matchups and a bench-worthy option in the wrong ones. That said, this is a good deal, assuming you have the RB depth without Edwards-Helaire.
Is It Worth Waiting on Nick Chubb?
Is It Time to Sell High on Odell Beckham Jr.?
Odell Beckham Jr. has been a fairly reliable WR2 this season, amassing 366 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns through five games for the Browns. However, his value is at a season high after he scored three times in Week 4 and then caught five passes on nine targets in Week 5.
While Beckham is dealing with an undisclosed illness—he tested negative for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero—he should have a good amount of trade value right now. If you can turn that value into two starting-caliber players like in this proposed deal, do it.
Bills wideout Stefon Diggs has a fantasy ceiling similar to Beckham's, while Jonathan Taylor is a solid RB2 as the Indianapolis Colts' starting running back.
A.J. Green has virtually no fantasy value right now and should be a cut candidate if he can't be included in a deal like this one. He has just one catch for three yards over the past two weeks and has caught just 14 passes on 34 targets all year. Joe Burrow targeted him just once in Week 5.
Cincinnati seems to have lost faith in Green's ability to produce. Fantasy managers should too.
Deshaun Watson Could Be Turning Things Around
In this proposed trade, we're looking at giving up a must-start RB1 for a pair of quarterbacks in Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz. Obviously, roster makeup has to be considered, as Derrick Henry is not a player I'd normally advise dealing.
Henry has scored two touchdowns in each of his last two games and has topped 80 yards from scrimmage in three of four weeks. However, he doesn't carry a ton of PPR value (six catches on the year), and a deal for Watson is enticing if you need a reliable quarterback.
Things started slowly for Watson and the Houston Texans offense, but they've been clicking in recent weeks. Watson has topped 300 passing yards in each of his last two games and threw at least two touchdowns in each of the last three.
That said, I'd only pull the trigger here if you have strong running back depth and can get a player other than Wentz. Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller has played better over the last couple of weeks, but he still has nine interceptions to six touchdowns and a season high of 270 passing yards. You might be able to find a better backup on the waiver wire, and Wentz brings no value to this trade.
Quick Hits
Let's cap off this week's edition with a few quick hits.
jayymoran1210 asks: Trade away Zeke and get CMC and Hunt? ...thinking this is a no-brainer, but I'm an overthinker.
This is far from a no-brainer and not a move I'd be quick to make. While Kareem Hunt should remain a high-end RB2 while Chubb is sidelined, Christian McCaffrey has no immediate value.
Moreover, the Carolina Panthers are not likely to rush McCaffrey back into action. They're doing just fine with Mike Davis at running back and have a significant financial investment in McCaffrey. The last thing they want to do is turn a high-ankle sprain into something more serious. And once McCaffrey does return, Carolina will likely utilize both backs.
Elliott, meanwhile, remains an RB1, even if he isn't untradeable. This deal only makes sense if you can afford to take a hit at the RB spot for the next few weeks at least.
JG777 asks: Give James Robinson, Diontae Johnson and Damien Harris, [receive] Derrick Henry and Jonnu Smith?
This isn't a move I would make—dependent on roster makeup, of course.
James Robinson is a tremendous back and carries more PPR value than Henry. Damien Harris should be a reliable RB2 or flex option for as long as the New England Patriots are without Sony Michel. With fellow Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool beginning to emerge, I'm not especially high on Diontae Johnson, and he's banged up right now.
This trade could make sense if you're deep at RB and in dire need of a starting-caliber tight end. Jonnu Smith is one and should be a must-start moving forward.
JVEEEEE says: Was offered Godwin for Mostert (have Hunt, Mixon and Gurley)
This fantasy manager does have good RB depth, so it's a smart trade provided they can survive without Chris Godwin at 100 percent for the next couple of weeks.
The 2019 breakout star and Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-catcher suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 and only recently returned to practice. He remains limited. There's no guarantee that he'll play Sunday, and it's not clear whether he'll be at pre-injury form once he does come back.
That said, Godwin has high-end WR1 potential when healthy and is worth the investment in this scenario.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.