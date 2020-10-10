B/R's Week 5 2020 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

0 of 9

It's been an odd start to the 2020 fantasy season, as several key injuries headlined the opening month. However, injuries are nothing new, and neither are heavily hyped players who underperform.

As we head into Week 5, it's becoming clear that some fantasy disappointments—like Carson Wentz, Austin Hooper and T.Y. Hilton—aren't worth starting, or even keeping around at all. With players like Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb injured and the official start of bye-week season here, most fantasy rosters are in need of some restructuring.

The trade market, of course, is a valuable resource this time of year.

Each week, Bleacher Report will analyze some of our readers' toughest trade proposals. Some of the analysis will be roster-specific, but we'll try to provide information that is useful to all fantasy fans.