    Cal Ripken Jr. Jersey, Bat Used During Record-Breaking Games Sell for $308K

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 2, 2020

    FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, former Baltimore Orioles infielder Cal Ripken, Jr. attends an on-field ceremony honoring the 1989 Orioles team prior to a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Baltimore. Cal Ripken Jr. disclosed Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, that he underwent surgery for prostate cancer in March and is now completely healthy.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Two pieces of memorabilia from Baseball Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Orioles infielder Cal "The Iron Man" Ripken Jr.'s record streak of 2,632 consecutive games played were sold through Goldin Auctions.

    Ripken's jersey for the final game of the streak sold for $184,500. Nine offers raised the price to that amount following an initial minimum bid of $50,000.

    In addition, the first bat he used during his record-breaking 2,131st straight game sold for $124,230. An initial minimum bid of $20,000 led to 24 more offers before the final price.

    Ripken's 2,632-game streak began May 30, 1982, against the Minnesota Twins and ended Sept. 19, 1998, against the New York Yankees. He took himself out of the lineup Sept. 20.

    He broke New York Yankees legend Lou "The Iron Horse" Gehrig's previous record of 2,130 straight games Sept. 6, 1995, against the California Angels. The bat up for auction is from Ripken's first plate appearance.

    In his next at-bat, he hit a fourth-inning solo home run. The O's later won 4-2.

    The Maryland native played from 1981-2001, making 19 All-Star Games, winning two American League MVPs and taking home the 1983 World Series title, among other accolades.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Questions That Will Define the Offseason

      Previewing what's to come during free agency and the trade market

      Questions That Will Define the Offseason
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Questions That Will Define the Offseason

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Giancarlo Stanton Opts In

      Yankees slugger has opted into the final seven years, $218M of his contract with New York (AP)

      Giancarlo Stanton Opts In
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Giancarlo Stanton Opts In

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Moves the Yankees Must Consider to Reach World Series

      Five offseason moves the Yanks should look at to remain the kings of NYC 📲

      Moves the Yankees Must Consider to Reach World Series
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Moves the Yankees Must Consider to Reach World Series

      Bob Klapisch
      via Bleacher Report

      MVP Odds and Predictions for Mookie, Nelson Cruz and More

      MVP Odds and Predictions for Mookie, Nelson Cruz and More
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MVP Odds and Predictions for Mookie, Nelson Cruz and More

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report