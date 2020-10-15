Le'Veon Bell, Chiefs' Updated Depth Chart After Ex-Jets RB Signs Contract

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs may have a new starting running back.

Le'Veon Bell is set to join the Chiefs this week after being released by the New York Jets on Tuesday, the club announced on Thursday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bell decided between the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Chiefs. He will undergo five days of COVID-19 testing before being eligible to join the team, so Bell will not play in Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Here is a look at the Chiefs' updated offensive depth chart after signing.

QB

Patrick Mahomes

Chad Henne

RB

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Le'Veon Bell

Darrel Williams

Darwin Thompson

DeAndre Washington

WR

Tyreek Hill

Sammy Watkins

Mecole Hardman

Demarcus Robinson

Byron Pringle

TE

Travis Kelce

Nick Keizer

Deon Yelder

Ricky Seals-Jones

LT

Eric Fisher

Mike Remmers

LG

Kelechi Osemele

Nick Allegretti

C

Austin Reiter

Daniel Kilgore

RG

Andrew Wylie

Yasir Durant

RT

Mitchell Schwartz

Mike Remmers

Bell and Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs' first-round draft pick, will likely be part of a timeshare moving forward. Edwards-Helaire has gotten off to a solid, albeit unspectacular, start to his NFL career, totaling 513 yards on 98 touches (81 carries, 17 receptions). Kansas City has essentially used the LSU product in an every-down role, which will not be the case moving forward.

Bell is joining the Chiefs after what can only be described as a miserable 17-game stint with the Jets. The most productive running back in NFL history in five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell struggled to make the same impact in a downtrodden Jets offense. He totaled 1,363 yards across those 17 games while averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.

Jets coach Adam Gase and Bell never seemed to be on the same page, so moving on—albeit suddenly—was probably better for all sides.

We'll have to see if Bell becomes the latest player to find his production after leaving Gase's offense. Ryan Tannehill, DeVante Parker and Robby Anderson are among the players who have ascended in recent seasons after finding a different home than the one occupied by Gase.

If history is any indication, Bell should slide in and be productive immediately.