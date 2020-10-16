World Series 2020: TV Schedule Guide and More Known Info

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Both the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves stand a single victory from reaching the 2020 World Series.

Tampa is still working to close out the Houston Astros, who avoided elimination for the second straight day. Carlos Correa's walk-off homer gave Houston a 4-3 win and trimmed Tampa's lead in the American League Championship Series to 3-2.

In the National League, Atlanta rode a spectacular effort from rookie pitcher Bryse Wilson and a late offensive surge to a 10-2 victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves now hold a 3-1 advantage in the series.

No matter if the Rays and Braves close out their respective matchups or the Astros and Dodgers mount a comeback, however, the World Series is slated to begin next Tuesday.

2020 World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24

Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 25

Game 6*: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Game 7*: Wednesday, Oct. 28

All games to air on Fox. Times TBD.

Correa Keeps Astros Alive

Tampa jumped out to a 3-0 edge in the ALCS, but Houston is starting to make it interesting.

George Springer opened the bottom of the first with a homer, and Correa finished Game 5 doing the same. The hot-hitting shortstop crushed his sixth big fly of the playoffs—which is one more than he hit during 58 regular-season appearances.

And, apparently, Correa called it.

"Walk off," he told manager Dusty Baker before the 416-foot blast to center field, per Greg Bailey of KTRK.

One night after recording a save, Ryan Pressly picked up the win for Houston. The Astros navigated their bullpen day, using seven pitchers to save Framber Valdez for Game 6. He took the loss in Game 1 but allowed only two runs in six innings.

Blake Snell, who surrendered one run in five frames in Game 1, will start for the Rays. Tampa smacked three solo homers Thursday—including another from Randy Arozarena—but ended 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

"They've pitched us well, they've pitched us tough," manager Kevin Cash said, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com. "That big hit continues to elude us with guys on base."

Wilson Propels Braves to Huge Win

Atlanta entered Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead, but the combination of Wednesday's disaster and Thursday's pitching matchup had the Braves in a tough spot.

Nine innings later, they're a win away from the World Series.

Making the eighth start of his MLB career, Wilson only allowed one hit—an Edwin Rios homer—in six innings. He outdueled Kershaw, who pitched well until back-to-back RBI doubles from Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna in the sixth inning.

And the Braves kept pouring it on.

Given what happened the day prior—a 15-3 loss in which the Dodgers scored 11 first-inning runs—it was an incredible bounce-back performance from Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna led the way with two homers, a double and four RBIs.

"These guys are resilient, man, and they did a great job of turning the page from last night," Braves manager Brian Snitker said, according to Maria Martin of 11Alive.

Los Angeles mustered only three hits in the loss.

In the Dodgers' win-or-go-home contest Friday, 23-year-old Dustin May will start. Atlanta hasn't announced its pitcher but is slated for a bullpen game.

