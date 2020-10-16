NBA Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Predictions for Tyrell Terry and Top Sleepers

NBA Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Predictions for Tyrell Terry and Top SleepersOctober 16, 2020
You've probably heard once—or a thousand times—that 2020 is a down year for the NBA draft. That's not entirely true.
The most common criticism with this class is the lack of a can't-miss top prospect. Even with the talent grab now just one month away, there's no consensus for the No. 1 selection or a clear direction for the rest of the draft to follow.
That's a valid concern in a star-driven league, but it doesn't tarnish this entire draft. In fact, the class could offer more depth than normal with potential rotation players stretching into the second round.
Hoops historians might remember this as the Year of the Sleeper, so let's spotlight three non-lottery prospects with the best chances of outperforming their draft slots.
2020 NBA Mock Draft
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks
4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton
6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
8. New York Knicks: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn
9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
10. Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State
11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
16. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis
18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II
19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
20. Miami Heat: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston
23. Utah Jazz: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Theo Maledon, PG/SG, ASVEL
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington
27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State
29. Toronto Raptors: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State
Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II
As a 7-footer with handles, passing creativity, off-the-dribble shooting and rim protection, Aleksej Pokusevski isn't exactly flying under the radar. But the enormous gulf between his ceiling and floor has affected his draft stock to the point the draft's youngest player is a sleeper hiding in plain sight.
There's no mistaking his ability: The 18-year-old is a walking highlight reel. When he flashes on film, he looks like basketball's future. Guys with his size almost never have this level of perimeter skill. The few who do are almost always celebrated prospects who hear their name called early on draft night.
There's also no masking the risk. The Serb's rail-thin frame gets pushed around by almost everyone, and the lack of strength can torpedo his shooting percentages. While he's capable of making jaw-dropping plays, it's made him a little overconfident in his abilities, which leads to reckless decision-making.
But remember what we said about this draft lacking star potential? There are a lot of "safe" prospects getting mocked in front of Pokusevski, and those picks will probably look horrible in hindsight if the 7-footer even approaches his towering ceiling.
Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
Tyrell Terry isn't the next Stephen Curry. Or Trae Young. That should be obvious when he's an unproven prospect and they are established stars, but if you're reading a scouting report on the 20-year-old, there's a decent chance at least one of them gets mentioned as a blueprint for his skills.
The Stanford product doesn't have the dribble moves and separation skills to live up to those lofty comparisons, but the fact that they're even being made says everything you need to know about his ceiling—and his shot-making.
Given the modern obsession with spacing, it's surprising clubs aren't tripping over themselves to take Terry. He might offer the best combination of touch and shot-making versatility in the draft. He's a dangerous shooter off the dribble or the catch, and he's a crafty finisher around the basket. His 40.8 three-point percentage and 89.1 free-throw conversion rate both feel sustainable with his smooth delivery.
Terry is undersized (6'2") and not particularly explosive, so much like Curry and Young, he has to find other ways to beat defenders. The shot-making is already well on its way to being a potent weapon, and he seems to have more growth potential as a playmaker than he could show at Stanford.
He'll be a draft-night theft if he's a high-level secondary distributor and the event's biggest steal if he becomes a lead guard.
Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State
Every year, some seasoned hoopers help their draft stocks at the NCAA tournament. Had the event taken place this spring, Malachi Flynn almost assuredly would've been on that list.
The 22-year-old isn't built to win the workout circuit, standing just 6'1" and lacking explosiveness. His game film is easy on the eyes, though, and his control of the 30-2 Aztecs could have converted any hesitant scouts. He didn't lead the nation in win shares by accident.
He can shoot. He can create. He can consistently make the right decisions on pick-and-rolls. He can pester opponents on the defensive end. He can be an on-court leader, and clubs don't value those kinds of intangibles enough on draft night.
"We've seen too many NBA point guards who are underwhelming physically get by with advanced skill or IQ. Flynn has both," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "I'm expecting him to help a team in some capacity, even if it's in a smaller role off the bench."
Flynn is no lock for the first round, but no matter where he lands, he can return great value. Like Jalen Brunson, Devonte' Graham and Fred VanVleet before him, he could be the latest to show that accomplished college stars don't need outstanding physical tools to find their niche at the next level.
