    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Thanks Supportive Fans on IG After Surgery on Ankle Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
    John Froschauer/Associated Press

    Four days after suffering a season-ending ankle injury, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared a message of gratitude for all the support he's received.  

    Prescott wrote on Instagram, "I'll be back stronger and better. Thank you all."

    During Sunday's 37-34 win over the New York Giants, Prescott went down with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle when he was tackled by Logan Ryan. He had surgery on Sunday and was discharged from the hospital the following day. 

    There has been a mass outpouring of support and well-wishes for Prescott since the injury occurred:

    Per ESPN's Todd Archer, Prescott's estimated recovery timeframe is four to six months. Assuming that holds and there are no setbacks, he could be back at full strength by April. 

    Prescott was leading the NFL with 151 completions, 222 attempts and 1,856 yards through the first five games of the season before his injury. 

