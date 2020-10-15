MLB Playoffs 2020: Updated LCS Bracket Results, Highlights and Reaction

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

After the Atlanta Braves earned two wins to open the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers responded in emphatic fashion with a 15-3 blowout in Game 3.

In the American League, the Houston Astros survived elimination to force a Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Both best-of-seven series will continue Thursday. Though only Tampa can clinch a place in the World Series, the winners of the Championship Series will square off in the Fall Classic, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Updated Bracket

ALCS: Rays lead Astros 3-1

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLCS: Braves lead Dodgers 2-1

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15, at 8:08 p.m. ET (Fox)

Highlights and Reaction

Los Angeles and Atlanta started Wednesday's action, but the result was entirely clear within a half-hour.

And the Braves hadn't even swung a bat.

After scoring four ninth-inning runs in Game 2 and nearly overcoming a seven-run deficit, the Dodgers stayed hot. In the top of the first, they scored 11 runs—including an incredible 10 with two outs—on Kyle Wright and Grant Dayton.

Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios homered, and Max Muncy capped the enormous inning with a grand slam.

"Just really good at-bats," manager Dave Roberts said, per Dodger Blue. "We hit some homers, took some walks. Just a well-played inning. I do think last night's ninth bled over to tonight."

Corey Seager—who launched a three-run homer in Game 2—had three hits, runs and RBIs on Wednesday, too.

If there is a bright side for Atlanta, rookie Cristian Pache smacked his first career home run. He became the third non-pitcher to accomplish that in the postseason, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.

As the Dodgers turn to Clayton Kershaw in Game 4, and the Braves will send out another unproven starter in Bryse Wilson.

Pitching plans for Game 5 are tentative, though Atlanta manager Brian Snitker tipped off a possibility for Friday's game. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Snitker didn't rule out Game 1 starter and ace Max Fried returning on short rest.

Astros manager Dusty Baker, on the other hand, did exactly that with Framber Valdez, per Jake Kaplan of The Athletic. Houston is happy just to have this conversation, though.

Jose Altuve sparked the Game 4 triumph to avoid the sweep, hitting a first-inning solo homer and RBI double during the third inning. Granted, the Rays pulled even in the fourth when Randy Arozarena smacked his fifth homer of the playoffs.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Arozarena became the third rookie to hit five homers in the postseason. One member of the list is Evan Longoria, who helped Tampa win the AL pennant in 2008.

But it wasn't enough to complete the sweep.

In the bottom of the fifth, Houston earned a 4-2 edge thanks to George Springer's powerful two-run shot.

Rays shortstop Willy Adames closed the gap in the ninth, scoring Joey Wendle on a double. Ryan Pressly finished off the save, however, stranding Adames on third when Yoshitomo Tsutsugo's hard-hit liner dropped into Springer's glove.

Looking ahead to Game 5, both clubs are waiting to announce a starter. Juan Toribio of MLB.com noted manager Kevin Cash said the Rays are undecided, as Baker did, per Kaplan.

One more win, though, and Tampa is headed to the World Series.

