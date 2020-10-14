Packers' Davante Adams Blames Frustration for Deleted Tweet on Hamstring Injury

Tom Lynn/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams said frustration over his injured hamstring led him to post a since-deleted tweet attacking his team for holding him out on October 5.

The wideout wrote it was the Packers' decision to hold him out against the Atlanta Falcons, not his.

"It's not too much to read into it to say I was frustrated," Adams told reporters Wednesday. "Obviously, I'm a competitor. I think everybody knows that. Everybody knows what I'm about and how I play football. I don't necessarily, obviously, understand what the club's interest [is] and everything that goes with it."

Adams is likely to suit up for Green Bay in Week 6.

In two games this season, Adams has caught 17 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers remain undefeated at 4-0 to begin the year, but there's no question Adams makes the offense significantly better.

Given Adams' attitude, he'd want to be out there even if his addition were marginal.

"Being a competitor, like I said, and me being who I am and how I'm wired, even if I'm not 100 percent, which I said obviously at that point I felt great to play," Adams said. "But even if I'm not 100 percent, I mean, I've played few football games feeling 100 percent. So at the end of the day, a lot of that factored into the decision."

Adams noted he was not asked to take down the tweet and instead did it because he wanted to avoid any distractions for his teammates when they took the field against Atlanta.

"That was the best thing to do," Adams said. "A little frustrated when it happened, obviously, but then decided to take it down just so there were no distractions on game day, and my teammates could go out there and take care of business without hearing about too much extra stuff."

The wideout's coaches certainly have his back there.

As the Packers prepare to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, head coach Matt LaFleur was upbeat in talking about Adams' chances of dressing.

"We'll just see how his body responds," LaFleur said. "I know 'Te has done everything in his power, just like he did two weeks ago before we played Atlanta. He's always doing whatever he can to get out on the field to play with his teammates because he knows he's an important part of what we're trying to get done here. He's a great player, and I love the way he approaches everything."