Kamalei Correa Traded to Jaguars from Titans After LB Reportedly Requested Deal

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans have traded linebacker Kamalei Correa and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick,

The linebacker, who signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million this offseason, reportedly requested a trade from the Titans after playing just 39 defensive snaps through four games. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wednesday morning that the team planned to release him if it could not find a suitable trade offer.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Correa in the second round in 2016 (No. 42 overall) out of Boise State. He played nine games in his rookie season before he was placed on injured reserve. He appeared in all 16 games in 2017, and the Ravens traded him to Tennessee for a sixth-round pick ahead of the 2018 season.

The 26-year-old closed his Titans career on the sidelines. Tennessee placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sept. 30 after he returned a positive test, one of 24 cases in the Titans organization. Though he was taken off the list, he was inactive for the team's Week 5 crushing of the Buffalo Bills.

He appeared in 32 games with nine starts through two-and-a-half seasons with the Titans, but the Hawaii native has not made a start this season. In 2019, he posted career bests with 37 combined tackles, five sacks and six tackles for loss.

In Jacksonville, he will slot in on a front seven that includes linebackers Myles Jack, Joe Schobert and Cassius Marsh Sr., as well as first-round defensive linemen Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson.