Dan Quinn Writes Letter Thanking Falcons, City of Atlanta After Being Fired

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn on Sunday after they started the season 0-5, and he released a letter Wednesday in which he thanked the Falcons and the city of Atlanta for his time with the organization.

"How fortunate am I that I close this chapter the very same way I opened it—with gratitude," Quinn said in the letter, which was addressed to the city of Atlanta and posted to the team's Twitter account.

"Being the Head Coach of your Atlanta Falcons has been the privilege of a lifetime. I can't express my appreciation enough to Arthur Blank for the opportunity to represent this organization for the past six seasons. It truly has been my family."

In five-and-a-half seasons in Atlanta, Quinn amassed a 43-42 record. The Falcons peaked with an 11-5 mark in 2016 and made it to Super Bowl LI, where they lost to the New England Patriots in overtime, 34-28. Atlanta has finished 7-9 the last two years, and its winless start this season is the team's worst since 1997.