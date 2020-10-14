Roman Reigns Talks Possibly Wrestling The Rock and Importance for WWE, Family

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday to discuss several topics, including a potential match against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

When asked about the possibility of that match, Reigns made it clear that he is open to it should the stars align at some point:

"It would be amazing. I think for any Superstar of my generation to have someone on his level, someone that's done so much not only in sports entertainment, but the movie industry, entertainment in general. I mean, the man has like what, a billion followers online and stuff? So, to be able to put that type of spotlight on our current generation and what we do within our product in WWE that would be amazing. And just to share the ring with him.

"I'm really enjoying what I'm doing now being able to share the ring with my cousin, Jey Uso. And to be able to tell that family story about our family business, and the lineage and the history, and where we come from, and represent our family is pretty cool. So, to just continue it and take it to the next level is what I'm trying to do every single time."

Reigns is arguably in the midst of the best run of his career, as he returned at SummerSlam in August after several months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic and captured the Universal title just one week later under the guidance of Paul Heyman.

The Rock is essentially retired from pro wrestling and focused on his hugely successful career as a Hollywood actor, but he recently suggested that he would be open to the possibility of facing his cousin.

During an interview for his YouTube channel last month, The Rock was asked about a potential return to wrestling and said: "Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman, in terms of box-office draw."

The Rock added: "But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE, but of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

Johnson's last match was an impromptu bout against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, while his last advertised match was a clash with John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

If anything could get The Rock to come back for one more match, however, a bout against a red-hot Reigns on the best run of his career could be it.

Currently, Reigns is feuding with another one of his cousins in Jey Uso, and it can be argued that their rivalry has been the best thing in wrestling in recent weeks.

With Reigns calling himself the "Tribal Chief" and insisting that he is the leader of his family, it could well be setting up for The Rock to return and face him for that title at some point.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles next year, which would be the perfect setting for Reigns vs. The Rock, but with COVID-19 creating uncertainty regarding whether WrestleMania will indeed be held in L.A. and whether fans will be permitted to attend, perhaps Reigns vs. The Rock would be better served happening a bit further down the line.

If WWE can maintain the momentum Reigns has right now and help him develop into an even more successful heel moving forward, then Reigns vs. The Rock will be a huge deal regardless of where or when it happens.

