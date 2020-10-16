Buying or Selling NFL's Early Sophomore Slumps

0 of 6

As expected, 2020 is once again showcasing the validity of the sophomore slump.

The preseason-less summer played a part, of course, but plenty of second-year NFL players were naturally going to hit a wall. Whether it's coaches asking more of talented sophomores, opponents adapting now that said sophomore has an extensive pro film reel or a combination of factors, the slump remains a reality for younger players.

More interesting for the most notable slumpers in the NFL is whether they'll snap out of it. Given the average NFL career is around three years, some slumps can prove disastrous.

Here's a look at the notable early sophomore slumpers and a verdict as to whether they'll snap out of it.