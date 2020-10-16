Fantasy Football Week 6: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 4

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. New York Jets (40 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,900

Ryan Fitzpatrick's first five games define boom or bust. In three contests, he's thrown for a combined seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. For the other two outings, the Miami Dolphins quarterback failed to log a touchdown pass but tossed five interceptions.

Fitzpatrick's hot and cold streaks should make you a bit nervous, but he's primed for another stellar performance against a New York Jets defense that allows 8.3 yards per pass attempt, which is tied for 28th across the league.

By the way, the Jets have allowed at least 30 points in each of their last four contests. Fitzpatrick should light up Gang Green's defense for multiple touchdowns at home.

Kirk Cousins vs. Atlanta Falcons (37 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $6,100

Kirk Cousins may have to shoulder more of the offensive load with Dalvin Cook expected to sit out Sunday, per The Athletic's Chad Graff. With wideouts Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, he can handle the added responsibility to move the ball.

Over the last three outings, Cousins has averaged two touchdown passes with 249 yards or more. Cook played a role in the short passing game, but Alexander Mattison can fill a bigger role. He has eight catches for 57 yards. Tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. can also fill a void in the intermediate aerial attack.

We don't know what to expect from the Atlanta Falcons defense after head coach Dan Quinn's dismissal, but the team ranks 31st against the pass while tying for the most touchdowns allowed (15) through the air. That's a good enough reason to plug Cousins into your lineup.

Andy Dalton vs. Arizona Cardinals (23 percent rostered)



DraftKings DFS Price: $5,800

Andy Dalton will take over a high-octane Dallas Cowboys offense with Dak Prescott (ankle surgery) on injured reserve.

Dalton started for the Cincinnati Bengals for most of nine seasons from 2011 to 2019. He's posted modest passing numbers, only eclipsing 4,000 yards twice and 30 touchdowns once. However, the three-time Pro Bowler may have his most talented wide receiver group with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys' aerial attack faces stiff competition as the Arizona Cardinals' fourth-ranked pass defense comes to AT&T Stadium.

Nonetheless, Dalton looked sharp for a quarter and a half under short notice in Week 5, completing nine of 11 passes for 111 yards. He's a deep sleeper who's worth a shot because of all the playmakers around him.