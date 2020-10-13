Ryan Tannehill Didn't Understand Criticism of Titans; 'Ticked Off' by Treatment

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said he was motivated by the criticism his team received during the week ahead of Tuesday's 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills.

"We were under a lot of heat all week. I didn't understand it, really," Tannehill said after the victory, per John Glennon of Broadway Sports. "But I don't think we really missed a beat."

The latest win was delayed as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, with 13 players and 24 people overall testing positive for the virus. Tannehill was also one of several players who reportedly broke protocols by gathering for a practice after the facility was closed last week, per Paul Kuharsky.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Titans could receive a "historic" punishment as a result of the actions, although Tannehill believes the criticism only motivated the team.

"We have been ticked off about how we've been treated the last few weeks by outsiders," the quarterback said.

The closed facility hampered Tennessee's preparation, as the team was limited to only one practice—an outdoor session Sunday that lasted one hour and 45 minutes.

That didn't stop the Titans from annihilating their previously undefeated opponent.

Tannehill played especially well, throwing three touchdown passes while rushing for another in a nearly flawless performance. Derrick Henry added two more scores as the team went 6-for-6 on red-zone opportunities.

Although the COVID-19 outbreak remains a concern, the Titans didn't allow it to affect them on the field Tuesday.