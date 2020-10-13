Potential Landing Spots for Le'Veon Bell After Jets Release Veteran RB

0 of 5

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Two years ago, running back Le'Veon Bell decided he'd rather sit out the season than play on the franchise tag. The move landed him his coveted big-money deal in free agency, but less than two years after signing with the New York Jets, he is again out of work.

"The Jets organization appreciates Le'Veon's efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team," general manager Joe Douglas said in a statement after the team released the running back Tuesday. "We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.

Bell has appeared in just two games this season due to injury and recently took a passive-aggressive approach to publicly criticizing his role. This combination of his unavailability and disgruntled attitude was likely too much for New York to tolerate.

However, now that Bell is readily available, it's unlikely that 31 other teams will be scared away. While he wasn't an elite back last season, he still topped 1,200 combined rushing and receiving yards and caught 66 passes.

Here, we'll look at the best potential fits for Bell based on factors like roster makeup, scheme fit, coaching and cap space.